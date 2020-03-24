Brookville makes COBID-19 adjustments

BROOKVILLE – Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton issued this statement on Monday concerning changes to city of Brookville operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. This statement is also on the city Website, www.brookvilleohio.com, and on the city Facebook page.

Effective immediately the Brookville Municipal Building will be closed to the public. City offices will remain open and available to conduct City business via telephone or email. For further clarification of available services, please see the statements by department.

Police Department – The Police Department will continue to provide standard response to emergency calls. However, to limit exposure to Police personnel and the public, we ask that if you have non-emergency business to conduct, such as assistance with a tow release, public records request, or any other administrative question, please call 937-833-2001, Option 3. Staff will come to the door and answer your request. If they are away from their desks and can’t answer the phone, please call 937-833-4357 and dispatch will have an officer respond to the building.

Fire Department – The Fire Department will continue to respond to emergency calls. The Fire Department will suspend fire safety inspections and community public education. However, to limit exposure to Fire personnel and the public, we ask that if you have non-emergency business to conduct, please call 937-833-2345. Staff will come to the door and answer your request. If they are away from their desks, or on an emergency call, please call 937-833-4357 and dispatch will have fire personnel respond.

Zoning – Approved Zoning Permits will be mailed or emailed to the applicant. Pending permits will continue to be reviewed. Questions or concerns regarding pending Zoning Permits will be handled via email or telephone. Please call the City Office at 937-833-2135, ext. 105.

Finance – Questions relating to utility billing, move-in and move-outs and park reservations, employees can be reached by telephone at 937-833-2135, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. You may deposit any utility payment or park reservation payment in our night drop located adjacent to the front door of the Municipal Building, located at 301 Sycamore St., Brookville, or mail to PO Box 10, Brookville, Ohio 45309. Utility payments can be made online. Go to www.brookvilleohio.com and click Online Bill Pay.

The city of Vandalia was scheduled to be at the Brookville City Offices to assist residents with their City tax returns on March 27 and March 28, 2020.

This event has been cancelled. The filing and payment deadline have been extended to July 15, 2020.

If you wish to file your local income tax return prior to the July 15 deadline, please include your phone number and email for Vandalia Tax to contact you if needed.