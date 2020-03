PHILLIPSBURG – The village of Phillipsburg offices will be closed to the public until April 6. Water payments can be mailed or placed in the drop box on the side of the building.

Village officials will be updating their Web site, www.phillipsburgoh.com, with essential information for village residents, please check under the news tab.

Please call the office with any questions or concerns at 937-884-5594, hours are Monday-Thursday 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.