Public reminded 9-1-1 is for emergencies

DAYTON — The Regional Dispatch Center has recently received several calls related to non-emergency inquiries about the stay-at-home order that will begin on March 23 at 11:59 p.m. across the state.

“We understand the public’s concerns and need for information to help protect yourselves and loved ones,” said Sheriff Rob Streck. “However, we’d like to remind the public that 9-1-1 should only be used in the case of an emergency to ensure that those who need immediate, life-saving help can get the attention they need without delay.”

If you are seeking additional information about the stay-at-home order, please visit: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/.

Staff Report

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is located at 345 W. Second St., Dayton. Phone (937) 225-HELP (4357) or visit www.mcohio.org/sheriff

