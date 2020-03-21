Dietsch makes milestone blood donation

DAYTON — Clayton donor Roger Dietsch was determined to give platelets March 20 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center.

It was important to make his milestone 100th lifetime donation with the visit. But his main mission was to support the blood supply against the threat of COVID-19.

“My kids wanted me to stay in the house,” Dietsch said, who will be 67 in May. “I said this is more important.”

Dietsch helped make the fifth straight day of the “Donor Strong Blood Drive” at the Dayton CBC another big day of blood donations. He’s been a dedicated donor for nearly 30 years, helping CBC in every time of need.

“I was working at GM at the time I started donating,” he said. “I think it was close to 1990. I would have done this (100th donation) sooner, but I had surgeries and everything else.”

He stayed on his “Donor for Life” path by averaging four whole blood donations per year. He made four whole blood donations last year, then switched to automated donations.

He donated plasma and three platelet donations by the end of the year and reached his milestone with his fifth donation of 2020.

His 100th donation will be memorable, but not just because of the “Donor for Life” jacket he now wears.

“It’s coming down here and being positive about it,” he said. “Helping people out. It’s something I can do.”

Clayton donor Roger Dietsch made his 100th lifetime donation March 20 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Roger_Dietsch-1.jpg Clayton donor Roger Dietsch made his 100th lifetime donation March 20 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center. Contributed photo

Helping more important for Clayton donor Roger Dietsch

Reach the Community Blood Center at (937) 461-3412.

Reach the Community Blood Center at (937) 461-3412.