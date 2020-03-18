Food available to local families in need

ENGLEWOOD — BOLTS Food Pantry is now providing bags of food to any local family in need.

Please come to the Englewood Skyline Chili at 1321 S. Main Street on Tuesday evenings from 6 – 7 p.m. or Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to noon. Distribution of food will take place outside of the restaurant.

Attention to elderly community members: If you are in need of someone to pick up food / medication, etc., for you, the T-Bolt Tribe has volunteers ready to help. The Tribe can also deliver bags of donated food to our elderly community members.

Anyone wishing to donate food to the BOLTS pantry can do so at Englewood Skyline Chili daily between the hours of 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

