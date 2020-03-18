Clayton closes facilities due to COVID-19

CLAYTON — In accordance with several government sources, including Governor Mike DeWine’s office, the Center for Disease Control and the Ohio Department of Health, to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 the City of Clayton is cancelling all rentals and events at its facilities

This affects the Janice Ward Center until April 12. Operations of this facility will be re-evaluated at the appropriate time.

Anyone who has reservations for the Janice Ward Center during this time period can contact the City of Clayton at (937) 836-3500 or email Lindsay Dervali ldervali@clayton.oh.us.

Meadowbrook at Clayton has closed the rental facility and indoor golf simulators, including league and club fittings until Sunday, April 12.

The indoor operations at Meadowbrook at Clayton will also be re-evaluated at the appropriate time. As weather permits the golf course will continue to be open for play at this time.

In the interest of protecting Republic Services employees and assuring efficient and safe trash collection, Clayton is asking residents to ensure all trash is bagged and placed into receptacles to limit the waste exposed to Republic employees.

In addition, bulk item collection has suspended until further notice. Residents who wish to request a toter may call Republic at 1- 800-543-1339 or (937) 268-8110.

