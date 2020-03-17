PTA group donates ‘buddy’ bench to city park

BROOKVILLE – Christa Fore, representing the Brookville Elementary School PTA, made a presentation before the Brookville Park Board at the board’s March 10 meeting, informing the group that the PTA was donating a “buddy bench” to the park.

The PTA helped organize a recycling project at the school in the 2018-19 school year whereby plastic bottle caps and lids were collected and recycled.

Students at the school, along with adult volunteers, helped sort and weight the items collected, which were then delivered to a site in Indiana where they were then used to help construct a bench that was to be placed at the school.

The purpose of the “buddy” bench is that students who feel alone or may feel like they are bullied can sit on the bench. Then fellow students who are coached and trained to sit

With those students can help make the student feeling such issues to not feel so alone.

The bench is labeled with the appropriate moniker, “Buddy Bench.”

“It is a really cool imitative,” Fore said. “The kids worked really hard on this (project).”

With the support received for the local project the PTA was able to obtain three such benches, this after anticipating they may collect enough for one bench.

The third bench is going to the park to be placed in a location near the park’s youth baseball and softball fields.

“That’s great,” said Park Board President Bonnie Cordes.

The date for that delivery was scheduled for the annual Brookville parks clean-up day on Saturday, March 28.

Adam Blevins, President of the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce asked for and received permission from the board to hold the annual Brookville Community Picnic, July 23-25.

“We have a lot of plans,” Blevins said about the event. “We are really excited for this year’s picnic.”

In her report City Manager Sonja Keaton said that park permits are up for the period of year-to-date of Feb. 28, 2020.

She also commended the city service department crews, which painted and did some repairs to the Christena Leiber Center at Golden Gate Park.

Keaton said equipment repairs and refurbishing is “coming along” for the Brookville Sk8te Park, next to the Brookville Municipal Building on Sycamore Street.

Eaton also said that the annual parks clean-up day is set for March 28, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Board Member Jennifer Vance received permission to proceed with holding a picnic style event at Ward Park on Wolf Creek Street for May 21, from 1 until 2:30 p.m.

The event is for students in the multi-aged classes at Brookville Elementary School who have participated in the board’s program seeking ideas for refurbishing the city parks.

Those students suggested placing additional playground style swings at Ward Park, and it is anticipated that those swings will be in place for that event.

Board President Cordes asked for an received permission for the Brookville-MVCTC FFA students to hold a dog event day at Golden Gate Park, similar to one they held in 2019.

This year’s event is slated for Sunday, April 19.

Cordes also reported that the board raised $305 at the Brookville Optimist Club adult Easter egg hunt event on March 7. They did this through a prize drawing.

Cordes also received word for the board members that they will review her report concerning the annual Christmas in the Park event, set for Dec. 11 in Golden Gate Park. The members said they would report back with ideas and suggestions for the event at their next meeting on April 14.

The next Park Board meeting is set for Tuesday, April 14, at 7:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

