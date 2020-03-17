USAF Vet makes milestone blood donation

DAYTON – The Community Blood Center celebrated U.S. Air Force veteran and Brookville donor Cecil Warriner for making his milestone 300th lifetime donation on March 6 at the Dayton CBC Donor Center.

Warriner is a regular platelet and plasma donor, sometimes donate whole blood, and was registered as a bone marrow donor. He reached his 300th donation milestone with his eighth platelet donation of 2020.

“I stared in early 1984 when I was attending an Air Force school in Louisiana,” said Warriner. “A young boy in the area needed blood transfusions and they challenged us as a class to rebuild the blood he needed. They pulled a bloodmobile up to the campus and I signed up for it.”

He’s been donating platelets and plasma for more than 25 years.

“I heard about the platelet program and decided to get into it,” he said. “Sadly, I was never called to donate bone marrow.”

Warriner served 22 years of active duty in the Air Force and retired in 1993. He transitioned to electrical technology work as a civilian and continues to do technical writing and training manuals.

“I can’t quit working!” he said.

Nor can he quit donating.

“I call it an addiction,” he said. “I’m busy during summer teaching motorcycle riding. I wanted some down time and I set myself the goal for 300.”

Warriner and his wife Freda have been married 44 years. A combination of dedication and good health has helped him sustain a long journey as a “Donor for Life.”

“I spent a couple of decades in the Air Force,” he said. “Fitness is part of life there.”

Cecil Warriner is shown making his milestone 300th blood donation.