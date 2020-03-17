Special council meeting postponed

BROOKVILLE – Due to concerns related to the coronavirus, and the recommendation of government and health officials, the special meeting to go over finances and options related to municipal finances, for the Brookville City Council for March 24 has been postponed.

The meeting, set by council members at the March 3 council meeting, was scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton said that no date has been set to reschedule the meeting.

Other regularly scheduled city meetings are still being held as scheduled, according to Keaton.