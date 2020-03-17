Perry annual Easter Egg hunt postponed

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Perry Township’s Board of Trustees may soon have a new, up-to-date Web site to provide the community with information. Trustee Jason Hartshorn has been planning to use his technical skills to create a new site for the trustees and the community to use.

On that same subject, Trustees welcomed a local Web site designer and tech consultant, Iona Seaman, owner of ipanda designs, to speak. Seaman described the way she operates her business and let trustees know she was available to design a site. She discussed her rates for the work with them and provided additional information.

Hartshorn suggested her proposal could be discussed at the next trustees’ work session, set for March 23.

In her monthly report, Fiscal Officer Rhonda Behnken said she wanted the community to be aware that Wolf Creek Pike Bridge will be closed south of Heeter Road (between Heeter and Diamond Mill Road) from April 1 through July 31.

According to Hartshorn, the Perry Township Police Department’s 25th annual Easter Egg Hunt, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 11 at Sycamore State Park Overlook, has been postponed due to possible effects of the coronavirus. That means the Community Egg Stuffing events, which were scheduled for Saturdays, March 21 and April 4, are postponed as well.

“They may be scheduled for another date,” said Hartshorn, who doesn’t want to disappoint those who want to enjoy the usually well-attended event.

In an unusual move, Hartshorn announced that he will donate 95 percent of his monthly salary to the township between May and December.

“This is what I was planning to do to help the township for 2020 to help with the cost of the new Fire/EMS contract, which will reflect a three percent increase,” he said.

Some of the people in attendance thanked Hartshorn for his generosity to help the township in this way.

The trustees have been discussing the possibility of a car show event. Kristin Spitznagle, who attended the meeting, said she would like to be in charge of it.

Board President Trustee Missy Mears said the trustees could put her in charge of the show.

“Perry Township would not be liable,” Mears said. “We’d be the fiduciary. Put Kristin in charge of the car show.”

“If they vote on this, you’re taking on the responsibility,” she said to Fitznagle.

There will be further discussion on the car show.

Police Chief Tim Littleton reported the numbers and types of calls his officers responded to during the past month, including four traffic crashes, six disabled vehicles, three suspicious circumstances, a hit-skip crash and eight requests for assistance from Littleton’s K-9 officer.

“Department trainings have been scheduled throughout the year and officers have signed up for and are approved for additional advanced training,” said Littleton.

Zoning Administrator Kate Christian said she had met with county prosecutor Greg Spears to begin action for a zoning violation at 13282 Little Richmond Road in the township.

She also noted that three additional individuals have submitted their names for the second alternate position on the Board of Zoning Appeals. They are Ron Price, David Steck and Mike Ramsey.

The three trustees recently have been attending meetings held by nearby townships. Behnken said she had attended the Clay Township Trustees meeting on Feb. 17, as well as the German Township Trustees’ meeting on March 9, the Jefferson Township meeting on Feb. 18 and March 3. Trustee Hartshorn said he attended township trustees’ meetings at Clay, Butler, Harrison and German townships. Mears attended an Ohio Township Association Conference, as well as four other township meetings. Vice President Mindi Wynne also attended other meetings.

The next regular meeting of Perry Township Trustees will be on Tuesday, April 14 at 7 p.m. at the Perry Township Building, located at 3025 Johnsville Brookville Road, Brookville.

By Marilyn McConahay Contributing writer

Reach this writer by calling 937-620-4044, or by e-mail at merlinmomcat@yahoo.com.

