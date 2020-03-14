Northmont prepared for mandated closure

CLAYTON — With the mandated closure of all schools statewide by Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio kicked off the wave of statewide school closures, which now includes many other states shutting down all K-12 classes in an attempt to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

DeWine ordered all K-12 schools in Ohio to be closed March 16 until April 3.

Northmont City Schools is well prepared for this situation. Northmont students and staff met March 13 to work on remote education plans for all students. Students came home Friday with school issued iPads and chargers so that they could perform school work from home.

This year’s senior class is the first to have school issued iPads all four years of high school.

According to the district’s website, teachers will be providing lessons starting Wednesday, March 18 when students will begin school work from home. Teachers will be available for questions/communication regarding the online lessons during normal school hours and throughout the two week period prior to spring break.

Spring break runs March 30 through April 3. School will also be closed April 6 for staff professional development. Classes resume April 7 unless DeWine issues further instructions.

Students may complete this work online during times that work best for the family’s schedule, but each assignment posted on Google Classroom will be given a due date. Both Class Dojo and Google Classroom will be the district’s main forms of communication.

The district urges students and parents to plan to check Class Dojo and Google Classroom regularly.

Those that have yet to setup a Class Dojo account were provided with an informational sheet sent home with students on Friday with instructions on how to establish an account.

Northmont stressed that two-way communication is going to be very important to make this time go as smoothly as possible and urged everyone to monitor both Google Classroom and Class Dojo.

“All events and extra-curricular activities were suspended beginning the evening of Thursday, March 12 through Friday, April 3,” said Superintendent Tony Thomas. “The district will reassess with guidance from the Montgomery County Health Department and will continue to work with the health department to make decisions beyond April 3. This is a fluid situation that is subject to change.”

Students and parents were instructed to frequently visit the district’s website for continual updates and instructions.

Students to use school issued iPads to do school work from home

