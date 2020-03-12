Men indicted in underage boys sex sting

DAYTON – Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. announced Thursday that Kenneth Ray Curtis, 50, Matthew Dorian West, 28, both of Brookville, Austin Michael Naas, 23, of Troy, and Jason Marshall McCright, 47, of Orlando, Florida, have been indicted for attempting to meet underage boys for sex.

All of the defendants arrived at locations to meet with a 15‐year‐old boy for sex. Instead, each was confronted by self‐described vigilantes who had posed as the 15‐year‐old boy in an online app.

In each incident, the defendant was confronted by the vigilante and videoed, which was posted on YouTube.

On Sunday, March 1, defendant Curtis went to a restaurant in Brookville where he was confronted and videoed. The Brookville Police Department learned of the incident and investigated and identified the defendant.

On Monday, February 17 defendant West went to a residence in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed. The Englewood Police Department investigated the incident and identified the defendant.

On Sunday, March 8, defendant Naas went to the Kroger store in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed.

On Monday, January 20, defendant McCright went to a McDonald’s restaurant in Englewood where he was confronted and videoed.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Grand Jury indicted each of the defendants on:

• One count of Attempt to Commit Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Minor

“The actions of these defendants are alarming. We will not tolerate anyone in our community or coming to our community with the intent to sexually assault a child,” Heck said. “Citizens acting as ‘vigilantes’ put themselves, and their families, in a very dangerous and risky situation. Law enforcement officers are trained and are responsible for conducting these types of investigations.”

Defendants Curtis and West are currently in custody in the Montgomery County Jail. A summons will be issued for defendant Naas. An arrest warrant will be issued for defendant McCright.

All are scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday, March 17 at 8:30 a.m.

Curtis https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_KennethCurtis-1.jpg Curtis West https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_MatthewWest-1.jpg West