Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, Feb. 10, Englewood – Report 20-012616: Joseph K. Fulk, 62, of Dayton, 45416, was charged with disorderly conduct – insulting, taunting, or challenging another; and disorderly conduct – physically offensive for allegedly making racial slurs and bumping his shopping cart into another customer at Walmart. He was also trespassed from Walmart indefinitely, issued a court summons and released.

Englewood – Report 20-012622: Samuel W. George, 40, of Englewood, was charged with assault after allegedly placing his girlfriend’s ex-husband in a headlock and punching him causing a bloody nose outside of Northmoor Elementary following a parent-teacher conference. He was issued a court summons.

Englewood – Report 20-012660: Jason A. Gerstner, 41, of Union City, Ind., was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 11, Englewood – Report 20-012862: Felisha M. Evans-Chappell, 32, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-012978: A 17-year-old male was charged with employee theft at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Englewood – Report 20-012984: A 17-year-old male was charged with employee theft at Walmart. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Englewood – Report 20-012994: Benjamin M. Suttman, 29, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Wednesday, Feb. 12, Englewood – Report 20-013148: Contributing to the unruliness of a juvenile was reported on Scott Drive. No charges were filed.

Englewood – Report 20-013180: Billy Csaszar, 46, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Dollar General. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Thursday, Feb. 13, Englewood – Report 20-013417: David F. Phipps, 39, of Englewood, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a drug arrest. He was transported to the county jail.

Friday, Feb. 14, Clayton – Report 20-000142: An unknown subject forged five checks against a resident’s checking account with each check in excess of $700. The person cashing the checks misspelled the account holder’s first name and the signatures did not match those on file with the banking institution. The account was frozen and the money refunded to the victim.

Clayton – Report 20-000143: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 6400 block of Union Road. No charges were filed.

Saturday, Feb. 15, Englewood – Report 20-013563: Police responded to the McDonald’s parking lot on N. Main Street on the report of an assault. Due to conflicting stories by the parties involved and no visible physical injuries, no charges were filed.

Saturday, Feb. 15, Union – Report 20-013940; Hunter D. Loper, 25, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He was issued a court summons and released to a sober driver.

Union – Report 20-014238: Jeri E. Shaver, 43, of Dayton 45417, was charged with possession of marijuana and open container in a motor vehicle in the parking lot of VFW Post 5434. She was issued a court summons.

Sunday, Feb. 16, Clayton – Report 20-000147: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 6600 block of Ranch Hill Dr. No charges were filed.

Clayton – Report 20-000148: Michael Hickmon, 32, of Dayton 45404, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000149: Police responded to a domestic dispute at Wolf Creek Village apartments. No charges were filed.

Sunday, Feb. 16, Union – Report 20-014433: Joshua A. Darnell, 27, of Union, was arrested on two warrants issued by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office. He was taken into custody and released to a West Milton officer.

Monday, Feb. 17, Union – Report 20-014808: Haylie M. Myers, 19, of Union was charged with domestic violence- threats, resisting arrest and domestic violence – physical harm. She was transported to the county jail.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, Clayton – Report 20-000153: A hit and skip accident was investigated in the parking lot of ServPro. Police located a vehicle with damage that matched debris found at the accident scene. The owner of the vehicle that caused the damage provided his insurance information to the victim to settle the claim.

Tuesday, Feb. 18, Englewood – Report 20-015067: An unknown black male loaded clothing in a shopping cart at Kroger and fled out the south door without paying for the merchandise. He loaded the clothing into a grey Ford sedan driven by an unknown white male. The vehicle was last observed headed south on Union Road.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, Clayton – Report 20-000157: Police responded to Wastler Road where a resident reported that their computer had been hacked. A pop-up screen advised the owner the computer had been hacked with a phone number to call. The victim called and was told to purchase Google Play Cards in $200 increments totaling $1,000. The victim bought one card, called the phone number and read the serial number off. A Notepad screen then popped up stating her computer had been fixed. The male who she gave the serial number to then asked if she did any online banking. The victim did not know if any of her accounts had been compromised.

Wednesday, Feb. 19, Englewood, Report 20-015445: Violation of a protection order was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court for review.

Thursday, Feb. 20, Clayton – Report 20-000160: An employee’s purse was removed from an unsecured locker at Landes Meats. The purse was later found in a laundry bin next to the lockers. The victim discovered $200 cash had been removed.

Clayton – Report 20-000161: Police responded to Northmont High School where a 17-year-old female was found to smell like marijuana. The odor was detected after the student was brought to the assistant principal’s office for two disciplinary matters. When the student’s book bag was searched a small bag containing suspected marijuana and two cigarettes was found. A second plastic bag was found containing several pills, three of which were prescription medications. The student was charged with underage possession of cigarettes or other tobacco products.

Thursday, Feb. 20, Clayton – Report 20-000162: Police responded to a domestic dispute on Denver Circle. No charges were filed.

Clayton – Report 20-000163: Police responded to a domestic dispute in the 4700 block of Old Salem Rd. No charges were filed. The male half opted to stay in a hotel for the night.

Thursday, Feb. 20, Englewood – Report 20-015563: Abigail V. Kimrey, 24, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. She was transported to the county jail.

Englewood – Report 20-015749: Police responded to Motel 6 on a domestic incident. The victim refused to press charges.

Englewood – Report 20-015758: Police responded to Walmart in reference to a past occurred theft by an employee. Noah E. Jones, 20, of Englewood, was charged with theft. Chagres were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Englewood – Report 20-015809: Police responded to Walmart in reference to a past occurred theft by an employee. A 17-year-old female was charged with theft and released to her mother. Charges were forwarded to juvenile court.

Friday, Feb. 21, Clayton – Report 20-000167: Police responded to the 9200 block of N. Main St. on an assault. A male subject was standing in the driveway talking to someone in a car. The male then causally walked to the front door of the residence and went inside. Police spoke to a female in the car who stated the male had slapped her during an argument and that he had a warrant for his arrest. The homeowner allowed police to enter the home but advised the male with the warrant might have fled out the back door. Officers searched the home and yard and could not locate the subject.

Friday, Feb. 21, Englewood – Report 20-016202: Dawn A. Jefferson, 55, of Englewood, was charged with playing loud music on Robinwood Court. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 22, Clayton – Report 20-000169: Charles D. Wheeler, 49, of Clayton (Englewood ZIP code 45322), was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to dim headlights, refusal to test, and driving under suspension. Police discovered Wheeler had four prior DUI offenses. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000170: Kenneth Lucky II, 24, of Englewood, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .154 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. Lucky was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000173: Police responded to the 6600 block of Morrow Dr. on the report of a white male entering a residence and fighting another male on the lawn. Police observed blood on the front steps, front porch and inside the foyer. The resident identified the suspect as a former employee who resides in Lewisburg. After leaving the scene the officer heard Englewood dispatch an officer to Miami Valley Hospital North to meet a male being transported there by Lewisburg EMS for injuries from an assault. The Clayton officer went to the emergency room to meet with the subject, Joshua J. Upton, 33, of Lewisburg, was charged with assault. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Saturday, Feb. 22, Englewood – Report 20-016238: Police responded to Robinwood Court on the report of a neighbor banging on the wall of a shared residential building. While heading to the call dispatch advised that evening shift officers were at the same address earlier on a loud music complaint. Dawn A. Jefferson, 55, of Englewood, was charged with disorderly conduct – offensive behavior. She was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Feb. 23, Clayton – Report 20-000177: A 13-year-old female was charged with being unruly and transported to the juvenile detention center.

Tuesday, Feb. 25, Clayton – Report 20-000179: A 2016 Chrysler 200 was stolen from the parking lot at Stoneridge Apartments.

Clayton – Report 20-000181: The theft of a Chevy S-10 pickup (model year unknown) with an attached utility trailer containing numerous items was reported in the 600 block of N. Main St.

Wednesday, Feb. 26, Clayton – Report 20-000184: Police responded to Marion Manor on the report of a suspicious vehicle parked behind the building when no public event was taking place. Officers arrived and while speaking to the occupants of the vehicle officers detected the odor of raw marijuana. Officer located a red container with plastic bag inside containing marijuana. Dominque S. Stephens, 23, of Dayton 45415, was charge3d with possession of marijuana, issued a trespass warning and released with a court summons.

Clayton – Report 20-000185: Deena R. Fitzgerald, 48, of Dayton 45420, was charged with passing a bad check at North Main Animal Clinic. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Clayton – Report 20-000187: The theft of two bottles containing between $5,000 and $7,000 worth of coins was reported in the 7800 block of Country View Lane. A neighbor observed a tan Honda Odyssey van back into the victim’s driveway occupied by two white males. One of the men went to the back of the residence and came out a short time later slumped over carrying something. The van left within five minutes. The neighbor wrote down the license plate number and a photo of the van was taken and given to police.

Thursday, Feb. 27, Clayton – Report 20-000190: A 15-year-old female was charged with unruly (runaway) and transported to the juvenile detention center.

Friday, Feb. 28, Clayton – Report 20-000195: Police issued a barking dog warning and parking violation warning in the 4100 block of Shell Ave.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Chiefs_Composite-1.jpg

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

