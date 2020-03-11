Baccus named Student of the Month

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary is pleased to recognize De’Anna Baccus as the Rotary Student of the month for February.

Baccus, a senior at Northmont High School, is an excellent student and committed to service. While maintaining a weighted cumulative GPA of 3.86 in academically rigorous classes, she has also been a member of the Northmont Navy Junior ROTC, where she is second in command, serving as Executive Officer.

Further, she has been the commander for the Unarmed Exhibition Drill Team for the last two years and was the 2017 recipient of the prestigious Surface Navy Association Stephen Decatur Award.

This award recognizes that individual NJROTC student that demonstrates an aptitude in NJROTC by motivation, performance of duty, and military bearing with character traits of the Navy’s core values of Honor, Courage, and Commitment.

In addition, the individual must demonstrate leadership potential and remain academically successful. In 2018, she received the American Legion ROTC General Military Excellence Medal.

Baccus also teaches youth at her church, runs track, has performed more than 300 hours of community service, and works four days per week.

De’Anna Baccus (right) is pictured with her Student of the Month award along with Northmont Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Baccus-1.jpg De’Anna Baccus (right) is pictured with her Student of the Month award along with Northmont Student Assistance Counselor Sheree Coffman. Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.