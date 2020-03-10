Goodwill cuts ribbon at new store

CLAYTON — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday morning for the new Goodwill Store located at 7759 Hoke Road just north of Walmart.

The store opened about two weeks ago and is still celebrating its grand opening. It is Goodwill’s 33rd store. It measures 11,000 square feet in size and employs a staff of about a dozen with about half of those employed with a disability, which is common for Goodwill stores, according to Matt Arntz, vice president of retail.

“On behalf of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, I want to thank all of you for being here this morning for the ribbon cutting of our great, new Clayton store,” said President and CEO Lance Detrick.

He recognized officials in attendance from the city of Clayton, the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce and Northmont City Schools.

Detrick explained that Goodwill stores are the major funding source for Goodwill Easterseals, which supplies funding for programs.

“It helps us achieve our mission of empowering people with disabilities and other disadvantages to achieve independence and improve their quality of life,” Detrick said. “We much rather help somebody by giving them a hand up than a handout by helping them find a job rather than a handout for a day.”

Goodwill Easterseals helps not only those with disabilities / disadvantages, but also veterans returning to the workforce or those immigrating legally into the country or those who were previously incarcerated who need help to become fully engaged into society. The organization also assists seniors by helping them to remain independent and out of nursing homes.

“What we are trying to do is help them achieve independence and improve their quality of life,” Detrick noted.

Goodwill Easterseals offers more than 40 major programs and 100 subprograms. Last year the organization served 14,500 people in Montgomery County, a record year. Goodwill has a 23 county service territory that served more than 20,500 people.

Its employment services helped those served find jobs and provided skills training to improve their ability to get good jobs, according to Detrick. Goodwill also provides children services by visiting child care facilities to perform screenings for early developmental delays, like eyesight problems that can be addressed early instead of a child falling behind by not being able to see the chalkboard.

Goodwill also provides free car seats for low income families to help keep children safe.

Senior services offered include adult daycare for those with dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Behavioral health services offered help those with addiction issues or mental health issues.

The developmental disabilities services offered includes helping people find a job in the community or working for Goodwill Easterseals if they need a little extra support.

“In some cases, if employment isn’t their goal or they are not capable of employment, then we may be providing programs that allow them to come together for social activities,” Detrick said.

Goodwill is in the process of developing a West Campus Community Service Center in Trotwood next to the library. It will offer senior adult daycare, services for those with development disabilities, employment services and behavioral health services as well as a meeting room that can seat approximately 50 people.

“This store gives an opportunity for Clayton residents to come here. Any time they shop or donate in our stores that are helping people right here in the Miami Valley to achieve a better quality of life,” Detrick added.

Goodwill has about 1,270 employees throughout the Miami Valley and West Central Ohio at 16 locations and about half of those employed have some type of disability, according to Detrick, which make Goodwill the largest employer of people with disabilities in the region.

“The other thing the stores provide is a fantastic opportunity to reuse and recycle and repurpose,” Arntz said. “This store alone in a year will recycle one million pieces of clothing, which is roughly one million pounds of clothing. If you multiply that by 33 stores, it is an awful lot of stuff that we are diverting out of landfills and putting it in our stores and using it to help folks. We are really proud of that part of the work that everybody does to make that happen a support our mission.”

Jack Kuntz, director development for Clayton thanked everyone for attending the ribbon cutting.

“I just want to thank Goodwill and Sullivan Companies for all of their work that they did on this project,” Kuntz said. “Obviously, from the beginning this project was a little bit of a challenging site, but we definitely appreciate Goodwill and Sullivan sticking with it and working with the city of Clayton staff to put together a great project. It is a beautiful site, a beautiful building and another retail option for all of the residents here in the city and Northmont region. We are very excited about the opening and are really looking forward to everything that Goodwill has to offer as a partner in the region.”

Northmont Chamber CEO Cathy Hutton also thanked Goodwill for coming to the area and joining the chamber.

“We thank Goodwill for the great programs they offer for the community,” Hutton said.

She presented a chamber membership plaque to Detrick prior to the official ribbon cutting.

Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley President & CEO Lance Detrick receives a framed chamber membership certificate from Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Cathy Hutton prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Goodwill_1-3.jpg Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley President & CEO Lance Detrick receives a framed chamber membership certificate from Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Cathy Hutton prior to the ribbon cutting ceremony. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star Members of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, officials with the city of Clayton and Northmont City Schools attended Friday morning’s ribbon cutting. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Goodwill-3.jpg Members of Goodwill Easterseals Miami Valley, the Northmont Area Chamber of Commerce, officials with the city of Clayton and Northmont City Schools attended Friday morning’s ribbon cutting. Photos by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

