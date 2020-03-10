MVCTC firefighter class has gas pad training

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Firefighter/EMS seniors recently participated in a training that taught them how to deal with ruptured and burning natural gas lines.

The training took place at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center.

“Firefighter students learned how to deal with flammable gas fires, because of the intense heat involved incredible focus is a must, the Class of 2020 did an amazing job,” MVCTC firefighter instructor, John Shaw said.

The senior firefighter class members that participated included Connor Anthony (Versailles), Erin Baker (Huber Heights), Logan Blubaugh (Tipp City), Emily Crosby (Brookville), Ethan Davis (Versailles), Danny Dia (Trotwood-Madison), Nicholas Hartman (Tipp City), Taylor Hurd (Tri-Village), Jesse Jergens (West Carrollton), Lauren Kilgore (Vandalia-Butler), Alec Neace (West Carollton), Ricky Salone (Northmont), Kanyon Schall (Preble-Shawnee), Kyle Smith (Vandalia-Butler), Lexus Tracey (Huber Heights), Ashley Tynes (Brookville), Dylan West (Valley View), Michael Wilburn (Northmont) and Gabriel Worley (Twin Valley South).

MVCTC Class of 2020 Firefighter/EMS students participated in Gas Pad Training at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_mvctc-firefighter-1.jpg MVCTC Class of 2020 Firefighter/EMS students participated in Gas Pad Training at the Dayton Fire Department Training Center. Contributed

Staff Report

