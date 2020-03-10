Pair nabbed trying to solicit underage minors

BROOKVILLE – On Monday, March 2, 2020, the city of Brookville Police Department was notified of a YouTube video involving an adult male arriving at a location within the city of Brookville and attempting to meet a person whom he thought was a 15-year-old minor for sex.

Within one hour of this notification, members of the Brookville Police Department located, investigated, and arrested Kenneth R. Curtis, 50, of Brookville for charges related to the YouTube video.

Later that day an additional YouTube video was discovered which also contained content of a different adult male arriving at a location in Englewood, who had also attempted to meet a person whom he thought was a 15-year-old minor for sex.

On Tuesday, March 3, within approximately 24 hours of learning about the second video and second suspect was located, investigated, and arrested.

The identity of the second suspect is Matthew D. West (age not reported) of Brookville. Both suspects are being held in the Montgomery County Jail for Attempt to Commit Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor 2907.04(A)/2923.02 a felony of the fourth degree.

“The city of Brookville and city of Englewood police departments are proud of our joint efforts and relationships which have led to the quick apprehension of these suspects,” said Brookville Chief of Police, Doug Jerome. “The safety of our communities is paramount, especially our children.

“Additionally, we appreciate the quick response of Montgomery County Prosecutor Mathias H. Heck Jr. and their Assistant Prosecuting Attorneys,” added Jerome.