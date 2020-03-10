Credit union makes CO detector donation

BROOKVILLE – Shannon O’Neil, representing the Firefighters & Co. Federal Credit Union, was at the Brookville City Council meeting on March 3. She was donating 50 carbon monoxide detectors to the Brookville Fire Department to give to those who are in need of such a unit.

“We want to take care of Brookville,” O’Neil said.

Brookville Fire Chief Ron Fletcher was very appreciative of the gesture.

“This (carbon monoxide detector gift) dovetails in with the smoke detectors program we participate with through the Red Cross,” said Fletcher. “We want to take a proactive approach and provide the opportunity to get people matched up with the detectors.”

Before O’Neil made her presentation Ann Stammen with the Brookville Baseball Club approached Council to get permission for the BBC to hold its annual opening day parade, this year scheduled for May 2.

For the first time the BBC will be the organizing group for the annual Brookville Community Picnic 5K run. This year the 5K event will be held on July 25.

Both Fletcher and Brookville Police Chief Doug Jerome said that they had no issues with either event and both the parade and the 5K run were approved to be held by council.

In her report City Manager Sonja Keaton informed council members that the city service department has recently finished a refurbishing project at the Christena Leiber Center at Golden Gate Park. The project included upgrading lighting and some painting work.

Keaton said that city reps meet with Moody’s Investor Service for an annual review of the city’s bond rating. This was held since the city secured municipal bonds to help pay the cost of the new fire station 76 on East Upper Lewisburg-Salem Road.

Keaton also noted that the Federal Emergency Management Agency approved the category B, Emergency Protective Measures and costs associated with the May 27, 2019 tornado. The total amount approved was $25,004.92, with FEMA paying 75 percent, or $18,753.69. The state of Ohio will pay 12.5 percent, or $3,125.62, and the city will pay the same 12.5 percent cost.

Category B costs include police and fire department labor, equipment and ancillary costs, including police mutual aid and Hyper-Reach notifications.

Category A costs, which include debris removal, etc., are still being reviewed.

Also Keaton asked for, and received permission for council to hold a special work session on Tuesday, March 24, at 6:30 p.m. to discuss some financial issues.

Fire Chief Fletcher took time during his report to correct any misinformation about the purchase of a new 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV, which will be used as a utility vehicle for his department.

Fletcher noted that some equipment on the utility vehicle being replaced would not fit on the new unit.

He also received permission to purchase through a tax-exempt lease a new medic unit from Horton Emergency Vehicles for $245,117.29. The unit being replaced will be traded-in on the new unit purchase.

Fletcher said the trade-in would bring greater value to the city than selling the old unit on a government surplus Web site like www.govdeals.com.

City Finance Director Michelle Brandt was asked if the purchases would fit into the city budget and she said yes.

Police Chief Doug Jerome informed council that his officers have been actively doing speed patrols on Albert Road in light of complaints about speeding motorists from Albert Road citizens at a recent meeting.

“We have given quite a few warnings and we may be switching over to giving citations,” Jerome said.

In a related matter Matt Yablonsky, who spoke previously before council about motorists going the wrong way on Columbia Street said he has seen some drivers driving on the Wolf Creek Rail Trail, on which vehicular traffic is prohibited.

The next meeting of Brookville City Council will be held Tuesday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m., in council chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.

