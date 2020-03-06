Academic Challenge teams shine in Akron

AKRON — The weekend of Feb. 29, the high school and middle school Academic Challenge teams traveled to Akron to compete in the Copley Invitational.

The Copley Invitational is annually the largest tournament in the state of Ohio, with 56 high school teams and 48 middle school teams competing.

The Northmont High School team, currently ranked No. 3 in the state, cruised through seven preliminary games, which included a win over state ranked No. 5 Copley, setting up a championship match with state with No. 4 Solon, which Northmont won by a score of 87-69, finishing the day with a perfect 8-0 record.

This was the high school team’s fifth tournament win of the season and the second consecutive season that Northmont has won the Copley Invitational.

The middle school team, currently ranked No. 2 in the state, went a perfect 5-0 in preliminary play, earning the number 1 seed for the playoffs in the 48 team middle school tournament.

After four comfortable wins, the team faced off against Roxboro Middle School (Cleveland Heights) in the final.

Northmont trailed the entire match and was down 320-280 going to the last question, with 45 points still in play. Eighth grader Ryan Fitzgerald powered the final question on the Aztec empire, and Northmont correctly answered three science questions to secure a heart stopping 325-320 win.

This was the middle school team’s third tournament win of the season. Eighth grader Adam Williams was one of the top individual scorers in the entire tournament.

Both teams will compete at the Sidney Yellow Jacket Invitational on March 7, with the middle school team competing against high school teams from across the state.

The high school team will be traveling over Spring Break to compete in the elite showcase Texas Invitational, a two day event that features 20 of the top 50 teams in the country.

Both teams have qualified for national championship tournaments which will take place in April and May for the high school team and in May for the middle school team.

Any student at the high school or middle school interested in participating in Academic Challenge can contact David Jones at djones@northmontschools.net.

Pictured from left to right are: Middle School Academic Challenge team members: Ryan Fitzgerald, Ethan Kral, Adam Williams, Hailey Pahl, and high school team members: Sean Scranton, Zach Weeks, Amara Nwanoro, and Samantha Street. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_AcademicChallenge-1.jpg Pictured from left to right are: Middle School Academic Challenge team members: Ryan Fitzgerald, Ethan Kral, Adam Williams, Hailey Pahl, and high school team members: Sean Scranton, Zach Weeks, Amara Nwanoro, and Samantha Street. Contributed photo