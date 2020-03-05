Ponderosa demolition is now under way

ENGLEWOOD — Demolition of the former Ponderosa Steak House on Taywood Road began on Wednesday, March 4 with only the front wall and portions of the side walls still standing on March 5.

Richmond, Ind., based Reynolds Service Tech, Inc., is performing the demolition. The majority of the building should be demolished by Friday, March 6 according to a worker at the site.

Englewood city council approved demolition of the building in January. Ponderosa closed on Nov. 15, 2015.

The demolition was approved in part because the cost to rehab the building to bring it back up to code was too expensive. According to city officials, the cost to bring the building up to code was $424,000.

Richmond, Ind., based Reynolds Service Tech, Inc., is performing the demolition of the former Ponderosa Steak House. This is the view from the rear of the building as the demolition was taking place. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/03/web1_Ponderosa-1.jpg Richmond, Ind., based Reynolds Service Tech, Inc., is performing the demolition of the former Ponderosa Steak House. This is the view from the rear of the building as the demolition was taking place. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at (937) 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

