Valentine’s themed fundraiser a success for zoo

LEWISBURG – A special occasion was marked on Feb. 15 for Wild Hearts African Farm. The adults only event featured visits from animals of all shapes and sizes from a pair of African Hissing Cockroaches, to an overly friendly Penguin, to the handsome Emmett the Cheetah courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.

Hosted by Brian Badger, Director of Cheetah Conservation, and Amanda Badger, Wild Hearts Founder, guests were treated to an evening of laughter and education, learning about how exactly the animal kingdom “gets it on.”

A wildlife painting demonstration was done by local artist Maggie Reckers, which was completed right in front of guests, where Emmett posed before heading back home to the Columbus Zoo.

“A special thanks for all of our sponsors who made this event a success – Seven Mile Winery, Heeter Insurance Agency, Hueston Woods Lodge and Music’s Automotive, as well as Gatherings on the Green Event Venue for hosting at their gorgeous facility,” said Amanda Badger.

“And thank you to all the attendees who spent their evening with Wild Hearts and contributed to a successful night that raised over $6,000, money that goes directly to caring for every animal at our facility and towards plans for our Education Center,” Badger added.

If you are interested in attending a future event for Wild Hearts, sign up for their newsletter at https://wildheartsafricanfarm.org/ to stay up to date on all the happenings at Wild Hearts or if you would like to help the cause, you can donate through https://wildheartsafricanfarm.org/donate/.

Wild Hearts African Farm’s mission is to make a positive impact on wildlife conservation both locally and globally through unique educational experiences while providing a fun and recreational resource for our community.

Wild Hearts is located at 8079 Salem Rd. Lewisburg, and is proud to be the first Humane Certified facility in Ohio.

Cheetah artwork and Emmitt the Cheetah model from the Feb. 15 Wild Hearts African Farm event.

Staff Report

Follow Wild Hearts African Farm on Facebook @WildHeartsAfricanFarm and on Instagram @WildHeartsAfricanFarmOhio. Contact Amanda Badger at 937-416-5520, or email her at amanda@wildheartsafricanfarm.org for more information.

