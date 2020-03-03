Council hears about local flag project

BROOKVILLE – For the second time in a week Brookville Optimist Club member Roger Hoover informed a city board about the club’s new Honoring America Flag Project.

One week after speaking before the Brookville Park Board, Hoover spoke before Brookville City Council on Feb. 1 and once again explained the two-fold project.

One part, Hoover explained, was to sell subscriptions for flags to be placed in front of residents’ homes on four holidays in the year, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Patriots Day and Veterans Day. These flags would be placed in holders, already placed in the ground, by club members or groups representing the club. The flags would be picked up after a few days, stored in a safe place and placed back on the next holiday.

The second part is a project the club is soliciting funds for to place the flags, in a similar fashion, along Arlington Road, south from the bridge over Interstate 70, and along the boulevard on Terrace Park Boulevard.

Terrace Park Boulevard was chosen to help remind the community the tremendous effort undertaken to clean-up and help rebuild not just Terrace Park, but other places in the city damaged by the May 27 tornado.

“It is a big undertaking, but we are anticipating a good turnout,” Hoover said.

He said that club is mindful of maintenance schedules operated for lawn care by the city for public lands.

Hoover said that the club could use funds raised from this project to honor veterans from the community who have served in the military, like what other communities like New Lebanon, do.

“We would like to provide them (the banners) at no cost for the families (of veterans),” said Hoover.

He was asked by city officials about making sure that underground utility lines are checked into and that public rights-of-way are not violated.

“It is a good idea, but we don’t want to cause a traffic hazard,” said Brookville Chief of Police, Doug Jerome.

Law Director Rod Stephan said that city staff would review the project and get back with Hoover with a report.

City Manager Sonja Keaton was absent from the meeting but did present a written report to council members.

Keaton noted that What’s the Scoop, a new ice cream store is scheduled to open at 230 Market St. on March 7.

She also said that three grant proposals were sent to the Montgomery County Solid Waste District, one for $8,276.29 for a three-sided message board made of recycled plastic for the Wolf Creek Rail Trail near Market Street. Also included in this one is for six recycled plastic material benches for Westbrook Park.

The second grant was for $5,390 for a double walled storage tank for the service garage. The total project cost for this is $7,700 (of which the city would contribute $2,310 or 30 percent). The tank would replace a single walled unit that holds used oil.

The third grant is $42,150.50 of a total cost of $60,215 for a Vermeer BC1500 brush chipper that would replace a 2004 model unit the city has. The city contribution of $18,064.50 is 30 percent of the purchase cost.

Police Chief Jerome gave an overview of his department’s annual report for 2020.

He also noted that his department is investigating traffic complaints voiced by city residents on traffic on Albert Road.

“They (officers) are out and they (motorists) are slowing down,” Jerome said.

He also followed-up on a recent purchase made by his department 21-and-one half sets of nine-unit lockers purchased for $121. He said through investigating the lockers that a set of new lockers, the same type, would have cost $399.95 each.

Brookville Mayor Chuck Letner commented about the new BP station opened at Arlington at Triggs Road, “we have a great site now.”

He also commented that the Duramax engine components facility underway in the North Brook Industrial Park is “making quick progress.”

The next meeting of Brookville City Council was set for March 3. The next meeting after that is set for Tuesday, March 17, at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.