Get spring socks at next local blood drive

DAYTON – Put some spring in your step when you donate at the next Community United Methodist Church monthly blood drive on Wednesday, March 11 from 12:30 until 6:30 p.m. in the BrookHaven Retirement Community Conference Center, located at 1 Country Lane, Brookville.

Everyone who registers to donate will get a pair of “Spring Into Giving” green argyle socks. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center is celebrating the season of St. Patrick’s Day and the budding of spring with the gift of the “Spring into Giving” argyle socks with CBC blood drop when you

register to donate March 2 through May 2.

CBC is emerging from winter and facing the continued challenge of providing blood to a growing number of hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. It means a call for new donors, double red blood cell donors, and a new generation of platelet and plasma donors.

The Brookhaven monthly community blood drives include platelets and plasma donations, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients. Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal. Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 800-388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

The "Spring Into Giving" green argyle socks that donors at the March 11 Community United Methodist Church blood drive will receive.

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services, visit www.givingblood.org, or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

