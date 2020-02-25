Perry Twp. woman’s death ruled a homicide

PERRY TOWNSHIP — A mother found dead inside a Perry Township house last Wednesday died after being stabbed multiple times, according to Montgomery County Coroner Kent Harshbarger.

Donna Walter, 60, was found dead in the Brookville-Pyrmont Road home by a woman who identified herself as the victim’s best friend.

Walter’s death was ruled a homicide.

A short time after she was found dead, police were searching for her son Taylor Walter. Police have named him a suspect.

Taylor Walter was found by Englewood police inside an SUV in the parking lot of the Meijer on North Main Street.

Perry Township police and officials from the Montgomery County Prosecutors office agreed that additional investigation had to occur before a charging decision could be made in the homicide case.

Taylor Walter rewmains in the Montgomery County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Taylor Walter https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_taylor-walter-3.jpg Taylor Walter