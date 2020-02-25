Randolph history group updates exhibits

ENGLEWOOD – It’s hard to believe, but 2020 is the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Paul Woolery in World War II was part of the 31st Fighter Squadron in the 366th Fighter Group. His family donated the jacket to the Randolph Township Historical Society.

It will be on display as part of the RTHS’s renovated military exhibit in the History Center of the RTHS, at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood.

Besides WWII, the RTHS has equipment, uniforms, letters, newspapers, and other items from several wars, including equipment from World War I and an inoperative example of a Sheets rifle. Manufactured in Union, Ohio, these rifles were used in the War of 1812.

The Society would appreciate more items from more military mementos from Korea and Desert Storm or from World War I.

Items must have some connection with Randolph township residents. Anyone with items to donate or loan can leave a message at 937-832-8538, or email rths@frontier.com.

The RTHS meets at the History Center the second Wednesday of every month, at 1 p.m., November through March, and at the meeting guests are welcome as well as at the talk immediately afterward.

On March 11 Tim Hrastar will talk about Huey Long of Louisiana.

Doris West (l) and Wilma Schroeder examine a flight jacket worn by Paul Woolery in World War II. Woolery’s family donated his flight jacket to the Randolph Township Historical Society. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_rths-item-1.jpg Doris West (l) and Wilma Schroeder examine a flight jacket worn by Paul Woolery in World War II. Woolery’s family donated his flight jacket to the Randolph Township Historical Society. Contributed