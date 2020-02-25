City board hears subdivision details

BROOKVILLE – Members of the City of Brookville Planning Commission held a pre-application conference regarding a Planned Unit Development for 18 acres zoned R-1B that borders Upper Lewisburg Salem and Albert roads.

Project Analyst Ryan Reed of DDC Management LLC spoke to commission members regarding a lifestyle concept that would require smaller lots than single-family dwellings.

The proposed minimum lot frontage for the life-style units would be 50 feet, with 25-foot setbacks, and with a minimum house size of 1,150 square feet.

The proposed plan is for a total of 69 lots on the 18 acres.

Reed explained details and fielded questions from the commissioners.

“We go in and look for opportunities in emerging markets in growing cities, to be able to add residential development,” said Reed. “The site we have before you is a single-family, residential subdivision with 61 lots. We are the developers, not the homebuilders.”

Reed explained that DDC purchases land, puts in the infrastructure and sells the lots to homebuilders.

“In this instance, we are we are having discussions with some production homebuilders for the site,” said Reed. “They are (either) single family or ‘lifestyle’ products we’d be looking to go into this subdivision.

“Lifestyle product caters to individuals who want a little more maintenance on their property,” he added. “They take care of all the yard maintenance — the mowing of the grass, snow removal and things along these lines.”

The city’s zoning director, Jim Snedeker, said the city staff is talking about the possibility of an easement through the area with a walkway to get to Market Street to help foot traffic.

“That way, they can get to the bike trail and go from there,” said Snedeker.

Commission president Ryan Henderson asked Reed, “As a planned unit development, one of the things we’re trying to achieve is open area. I know you’ve done a really nice job of maximizing the whole 18 acres. Do you intend for any of this to be open area lots?”

Reed said that could be dealt with in the final engineering and could be included.

After a lengthy discussion on various aspects of the proposed subdivision, Reed said the company is looking to start building by the first of next year.

“By this time next year, the model home would be built,” he said. “We then would have contracted with the homebuilder to buy so many lots and build so many homes in about 90 days. So, from that first home to the last home built, it is expected to have a three-year period.”

Further discussion revealed that that sidewalks will be on both sides of the street and on-street parking will be only on one side of the street.

“What we’re trying to do here is give feedback for a public hearing that will be the next step, I believe, in the process,” said Henderson. “In the process, if they decide to apply, they would submit the application. Then there would be a preliminary plan the planning commission will review. Staff would be reviewing that — this would be scheduled for public hearing with City Council.”

Reed said if the subdivision goes with lifestyle product rather than single-family, a fee would be due at closing to cover general maintenance, taking care of signage in the front, the pond, and the landscaping and the roads and sidewalks.

“If lifestyle, for grass cutting and snow removal, there would be an additional fee. It is rarely monthly; usually it is a quarterly or bi-annual fee,” Reed said.

The planning commission also dealt with a request for a Special Use permit and site plan for a drive-through a for a bank to be named Freedom First Credit Union, which is to be built at 425 Rona Parkway, where the former Dayton-Montgomery County Public Library branch was located.

Rick Posey, AIA, a principal of K-4 Architecture + Design of Cincinnati, appeared before the commission to review the request. He said the credit union has branches in Eaton and in north Dayton.

“The library sits on just a little over a half-acre,” said Posey. “We did spend some time evaluating whether we should use the existing building or any part thereof.

“The principal obstacle was wanting to get drive-through traffic, and the size of the library was over three times what they really needed,” added Posey. “So, we evaluated, ‘could we use a section of the building and make a drive-through work?’

This would have entailed remodeling the existing building. With the placement of where the building was, it just would not work.

“So, this would have entailed remodeling of the existing library building,” said Posey.

Therefore, the existing building will be removed.

He said they are trying to use existing curb cuts off Rona Parkway to access the site and not adding any new curb cuts.

“The closing is the first week of March,” said Posey. “As April gets closer, they have to get federal and state approval as a credit union to expand into an adjacent county.

“If they consummate closure on this property, they would like to look at the potential of getting ingress and egress of access to the adjoining property,” Posey added. “Employee parking would be in the back, with two ways in and out.

“Special use is to allow for the drive-through. We’re proposing a pylon sign, which would fall within the prescriptive requirement for your signing, to allow two-way traffic on Arlington to be able to read the signage.”

Following more discussion, the commission approved the special use for the drive-through.

By Marilyn McConahay Contributing writer

Reach this writer by calling 937-620-4044, or by e-mail at merlinmomcat@yahoo.com.

