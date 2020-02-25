RANGE task force make drug arrests

TROTWOOD —The Montgomery County RANGE Task Force served a search warrant today, ending a long-term drug trafficking investigation.

Task force detectives raided 8016 Bellcreek Lane in the city of Trotwood.

During the execution of the search warrant, task force detectives recovered a large quantity of fentanyl, meth, cocaine, marijuana, U.S. currency and a firearm from the residence.

Twenty-nine-year-old Dewayne Chappell Jr., twenty-three-year-old Darius Brooks and twenty-four-year-old Devantae Thompson were arrested and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on possession of drug charges.

Additional charges will be reviewed with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office. This matter remains under investigation by the Montgomery County RANGE Task Force.

Devantae Thompson https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Thompson-1.jpg Devantae Thompson Darius Brooks https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Brooks-1.jpg Darius Brooks Dewayne Chappell Jr. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Chappell-1.jpg Dewayne Chappell Jr.