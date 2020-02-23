Zaleski named Rotary Student of Month

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary Club is pleased to recognize Riley Zaleski as the Rotary Student of the month for January.

Zaleski, a senior at Northmont High School, is an excellent student and committed to service.

While maintaining a weighted cumulative GPA of 4.1 in academically rigorous classes, she has also been a 4-year member of the Northmont Marching Band with Colorguard. She also participates in Winterguard, which is a state and nationally recognized competition team and has held leadership positions in both.

Further, she has volunteered with several sessions of vacation bible school and volunteers with Kids Club through Hoffman United Methodist Church. This is a summer a mentoring program for at risk kids.

She has also been on several mission trips and in addition, works at LaRosa’s Pizzeria. Her future plans include studying premedicine at the University of Dayton and to become a pediatrician.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Riley Zaleski (left) is pictured with Northmont High School Guidance Counselor Sheree Coffman.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

