Northmont upholds student’s suspension

CLAYTON — During a special meeting Wednesday held at the Clayton Government Center, the Northmont School Board voted to uphold a student’s suspension following a suspension appeals hearing.

Sophomore Jordan Evans was suspended for 10 days because he “smelled like marijuana,” which is a violation of the school district’s student code of conduct guidelines.

According to Northmont’s Code of Conduct “Marijuana on breath or person” is a violation that carries a 10-day suspension and a recommended expulsion.

The incident took place on Jan. 22. His suspension began the following day.

The Northmont Board heard testimony from school personnel involved in Evans’ suspension as well as from Evans’ mother, Katina Cottrell, a registered nurse, who brought a drug test to the school that she administered to her son. The test came up negative.

Evans was chewing gum before taking the saliva based test Cottrell administered. To ensure her son wasn’t guilty of consuming marijuana she also took Evans to Clayton Hometown Urgent Care and had him submit to a urinalysis test, which also tested negative for marijuana. A second urinalysis test also returned negative according to Cottrell.

Assistant Principal Theresa Dillon testified that she smelled marijuana about Evans body after his teacher initially detected the odor during a first period class. During the hearing Dillon also stated that other school personnel detected the odor, as well as Clayton Police Officer Jack Daugherty, who is the high school student resource officer.

During the hearing Evans denied ever smoking marijuana.

Following the ruling to uphold the suspension, Christy Baker, the attorney representing Evans and his family said that an appeal of the school board’s ruling would be filed in the Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

“We are going to appeal the board’s decision to the Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas,” Baker said. “Ms. Cottrell and other Northmont families have no choice but to pursue remedy in federal court for what they believe to be the violation of their children’s civil rights, their right to due process under the law and the right to equal protection under the law.”

She also stated that, “So far Northmont administrators only have a knack for smelling marijuana on black kids. It excludes them from school, hurts their education, hurts their career and it hurts their lives. We are just going to keep on plugging.”

Evans was subjected to a search at school after being taken to Dillon’s office. No marijuana was found during the search.

“It’s disheartening,” Baker stated. “We have a lot of (school) employees; one person decides they smell like marijuana. They have no trouble getting a group of their colleagues to agree. Here, we have two drug tests administered by health care professionals, one at a controlled medical setting and the idea that those were disregarded is disappointing. By now, we can’t say that we are surprised but we are going to keep on fighting.”

Evans also spoke at the hearing. He is a sophomore at Northmont.

He said after being taken out of class by Dillon and escorted to her office she explained the reason he was brought there was because he smelled like marijuana.

“I told her that it couldn’t possibly be me, I don’t know how you think I smell like marijuana,” Evans said.

He said Dillon then checked his book bags, made him empty out his pockets, checked his socks to make sure nothing was concealed there and he also removed his shoes. She then explained the rules and regulations on why his teachers smelled marijuana as well as the consequences of smelling like marijuana.

“They kept saying, ‘You smell like marijuana.’ So I used my step-dad as a scapegoat,” Evans said, claiming his step-father smoked marijuana and perhaps that was the reason he allegedly smelled like the drug.

“In the situation I was in I felt nervous and scared because I have never been in a situation like this where someone was to question that I smelled like marijuana or not, so I actually said his name and I shouldn’t have,” Evans said.

He said during his suspension he fell behind in his class work.

“I tried to get most of my makeup work, but they only sent me one class of my makeup work,” Evans stated.

After returning to school after his suspension he faced other issues.

“It was challenging,” he said. “I had a lot to do. I had a lot of work to try to get in. I had a lot of everybody asking me questions, like where I had been at and I couldn’t explain to them the situation. I had a lot of teachers that I had to talk to about my makeup work and what I could turn in.”

He said he missed multiple lessons in every class.

When asked what his mom would have done if he had failed any of the drug tests, Evans said his mother is not the type of person that would have defended him if he was wrong.

“She is a trustworthy person, so if she would have seen that the test came back as positive and that I had marijuana in my system, she would have disciplined me and she would let them (Northmont) discipline me as well,” Evans said. “She would let the cards fall. She is not a liar and I am not a liar. There was no point in lying about the situation if I was innocent.”

After going into executive session members of the school board reconvened the meeting and voted to reaffirm the suspension.

“The student’s conduct on Jan. 22, 2020 did violate the provisions of the Student Code of Conduct listed in the Jan. 22 notice of suspension,” said Board President Linda Blum. “Accordingly, the board hereby affirms the suspension of the student. The treasurer is directed to provide the student and the student’s parents with written notice of the board’s decision and the student’s appeal rights.”

Board member Tom Walker made the motion to affirm the suspension with a second by Jane Woodie. The board voted unanimously to affirm the suspension.

“Before we adjourn the meeting, I want to thank everyone who came and spent their time to be here today,” Blum added. “It is absolutely not our practice, nor will we, have any comments after the meeting is closed about this suspension appeal hearing because this is student discipline and that is our practice. I think it is also law, so we are not going to have any statements.”

The Northmont City Schools Board of Education office is located at 4001 Old Salem Rd., Englewood.

