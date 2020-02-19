Historical Society to host spring programs

ENGLEWOOD — The Randolph Township Historical Society has scheduled several programs to be held at its History Center located at 114 Valleyview Drive in Englewood.

The programs are free and open to the public and all are encouraged to attend. After each program, refreshments will be served, and members and guests are encouraged to view the many artifacts and exhibits on display.

‘Kingfish’ Huey Long – 1930s Demigod & Rabble Rouser will be presented on Wednesday, March 11 at 1 p.m. Tim Hrastar will speak about the colorful Governor and U.S. Senator from Louisiana, Huey Long; a true demigod and rabble rouser of the 1930s Depression Era America.

Huey ‘Kingfish’ Long was flamboyant, brash, outrageous, and yet made important positive contributions to his state and people of Louisiana. At one-point he served as governor and U.S. senator at the same time, not because he was supposed to, but because nobody stopped him.

He had plans to challenge Franklin D. Roosevelt for the presidency in 1936 but was assassinated in September 1935 by a disgruntled constituent as he and his bodyguards walked out of a late-night session in the legislative chamber of the Louisiana State House.

Tim W. Hrastar spent his career as a self-employed communication and business development consultant, coach, and facilitator for professional service firms – focusing on the legal profession; as well as an audio-visual writer–producer–director of corporate programs and conferences.

Tim served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Army Signal Corps as a division photo officer, with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He holds B.A. and M.A. degrees in communication from the University of Dayton.

God is Merciful – The Colorful Career of John Egan will be presented on Wednesday, April 8 at 7 p.m. Please note the change in start time. In God is Merciful, David Greer explores the fascinating career of Dayton trial attorney Jack Egan, who represented clients from 1899 to 1936.

According to Greer, Egan “devoted his considerable forensic skills to assist an appalling array of hoodlums, con men, bootleggers, hit men, bank robbers, safe crackers, gamblers and assorted scoundrels.”

Among his clients were the notorious John Dillinger, Valentine’s Day massacre hit man Raymond Nugent, and con man Fred Gondorf. Jack Egan lived on St. Rt. 48 in Union, Ohio and Greer will tell us about his home and its gangster hideout. David Greer has been a practicing trial lawyer in Dayton for more than fifty years. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Greer after the program and purchase his book.

The Legend of Roswell will be presented on Wednesday, May 13 at 7 p.m. In 1947, “something” crashed in the desert outside of Roswell, New Mexico. Was it a weather balloon, a Top-Secret military project or a craft from another world?

This program takes a look at the iconic UFO story that just won’t go away, including a possible connection with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Presenter Mark Risley is a retired airline flight operations coordinator and an advocate of history. He is a past president of the Oakwood Historical Society and past co-chair of the Oakwood Preservation Trust.

Let Women Vote: The Long Quest for Suffrage will be presented on Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m. This presentation will provide an overview of the history of the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The barriers and obstacles the reformers encountered will be described, which will explain why it took over 70 years for women to win the right to vote, and how the strengths and positive forces allowed the suffragists to finally be successful.

Presenter Dianne Herman is the coordinator of the Speakers Bureau for the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area. She has been a member of the League since her retirement in 2012 as a social worker and part-time instructor at Sinclair Community College.

The Randolph Township History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood or visit the website www.rths.org. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_HistoryCenter-1.jpg The Randolph Township History Center is located at 114 Valleyview Dr., Englewood or visit the website www.rths.org. File photo