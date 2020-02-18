Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, Jan. 28, Englewood – Report: 20-008736: Malikai F. Shabazz, 21, of Dayton 45414, was charged with theft at Meijer and transported to the county jail.

Friday, Jan. 31, Clayton – Report 20-000101: A 2011 Lexus CT 200 was reported stolen in the 6600 block of Morrow Dr. The vehicle was unlocked at the time, but the owner was in possession of the ignition key.

Clayton – Report 20-000103: Identity fraud was reported on Noranda Drive where a resident discovered four different accounts with two different financial institutions had been opened in his name. Both financial institutions closed the accounts and advised the victim to file a police report.

Friday, Jan. 31, Englewood – Report 20-009881: Matthew L. Maier, 35, of Covington, was charged with theft at Meijer. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Feb. 1, Englewood – Report 20-009943: Alexis M. Burt, 28, of Trotwood, was charged with driving under the influence and speeding. She was issued a court summons and released to her sister.

Englewood – Report 20-010010: A 15-year-old female was charged with domestic violence and transported to the juvenile detention center.

Englewood – Report 20010022: Phillip A. Reid, 33, of Englewood, was charged with domestic violence and transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Feb. 2, Clayton – Report 20-000109: Police responded to N. Main Street at Heathcliff Road on crash involving two vehicles. Juan Fernado Lopez Suastegui, 41, of Decatur, Ala., was charged with driving while under the influence and assured clear distance. He registered at .181 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was transported to the county jail.

Clayton – Report 20-000110: An email scam was reported by a resident trying to sell a laptop online. The victim was scammed out of $200 by a potential buyer.

Thursday, Feb. 6, Clayton, Report 20-000118: Toni C. Daniels, 49, of Trotwood, was charged with driving while under the influence, refusal of a chemical test, speeding, failure to obey a traffic signal and open container. Daniels has one prior DUI conviction listed in 2002. She was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari

