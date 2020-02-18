Optimist flag project discussed at meeting

BROOKVILLE – Roger Hoover, a member and former President of the Brookville Optimist Club, presented some details about a new program the club is wanting to unveil in the Brookville area for 2020.

The Honoring the American Flag program, like programs done in Troy, Centerville and other areas by Optimist Clubs, would see people purchase subscriptions for flags to be placed in front of their homes on four holidays in the calendar year, Memorial Day, July 4th, Patriots Day and Veterans Day.

The club would be responsible for placing the flags, and then taking them down and storing them after the holidays. People would pay for the service of having the flags flown during the holiday period.

According to Hoover in conjunction with this program the club is soliciting donations to pay for the flags to be displayed during the same periods along Arlington Road near Gateway Park and on Terrace Park Boulevard.

Terrace Park Boulevard was chosen to mark the efforts done to help those affected by the May 27, 2019 tornado that severely affected the Terrace Park neighborhood.

“We have had a lot of interest in this program,” said Hoover. “I think it will be a nice program for the city.”

Hoover was at the meeting to make sure the city had the dates for Optimist Club events being held at city parks in 2020. Those are the March adult egg hunt and April 11 children’s Easter Egg hunt, both at Golden Gate Park, as well as the Pumpkin Walk event, which will be held after Halloween in the fall of 2020at Golden Gate Park and on the Wolf Creek Rail Trail.

JD Fowler, the Brookville City Council liaison to the Park Board, and Brookville Soccer Association President, asked the board if some “no parking” signs could be erected along the entrance drives to the Westbrook Road Soccer Complex near field number three.

During the meeting discussion was held toward helping organize events for the annual Christmas in the Park even, scheduled for December of 2020.

Board President Bonnie Cordes asked the board members to review the plans she had tentatively formulated and report back with ideas and information at the March meeting.

Discussion was also held to try and conduct a refurbishing project for the Castle Playground structure at Golden Gate Park.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of that structure’s erection, and some plans might be in the works to honor the anniversary and those responsible for its creation at the 2020 Brookville Community Picnic.

Though not at the meeting, City Manager Sonja Keaton forwarded a report to the board members that said that the Huffman Spring Classic bicycle event will be at the Christena Leiber Center at Golden Gate Park on Sunday, May 17, from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. The Dayton Cycling Club event will see cyclists traveling along the Wolf Creek Rail Trail from the park to Verona and back.

Keaton also noted that park permits for park rentals were up $1,452.50 in January 2020 over the same month in 2019.

The next Brookville Park Board meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers at the Brookville Municipal Building, 301 Sycamore St., Brookville.

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 937-833-2545.

