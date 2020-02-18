Possible murder suspect captured

PERRY TOWNSHIP – A 27-year-old Perry Township man is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail in connection to the death of 60-year-old Donna Walter of Brookville-Pyrmont Road, who was found deceased in her home last Wednesday afternoon.

According to Perry Township Police Chief Tim Littleton officers from his department were dispatched to the scene at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Feb. 12, and Littleton said the call was in reference to a domestic violence situation.

While in route Littleton said the officers were informed the victim had a head wound.

“Upon arrival we found the victim was deceased,” said Littleton.

The male suspect, Taylor Walter, 27, was taken into custody in relation to the incident at an Englewood shopping center just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. He was booked into the county jail at approximately 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

No charges in relation to the elder Walter’s death have been filed, although Chief Littleton said that his department is working with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office on potential charges against the younger Walter.

Taylor Walter is being held on a preliminary charge of murder. No bail has been entered for him.

He also has domestic violence charges pending and is awaiting court action on a probation violation and a drug possession charge.

An autopsy report has not yet been released with a determination of the cause of death of Mrs. Walter.

Despite the seriousness of this incident Chief Littleton has cautioned Perry Township residents that this case is isolated, and that they are safe, and no cause for alarm needs be issued.

“There is no reason to be on high alert,” Chief Littleton said. “The rest of the community is safe and will continue to be safe.”

Taylor Walter https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_taylor-walter-1.jpg Taylor Walter

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

