Grants helping with storm related projects

BROOKVILLE – The Brookville Local School Board heard about a federal grant program, with funding channeled through the Ohio Department of Education, where the local district will get funding for repairs to the outdoor running track at Brookville Memorial Stadium, as well as for social and emotional programs for children in the wake of the May 27, 2019 tornado.

Both projects are related to that storm, which saw storm debris damage the track surface.

Superintendent Tim Hopkins said that the grant from the RESTART Program, will fund the programs to aid students suffering from lingering effects of the tornado.

“We realize that there might be some anxiousness as we approach the one-year anniversary of that storm,” said Hopkins at the Feb. 10 Brookville Board of Education meeting.

The educational program will work with curriculum and support services for the students with storm-related issues.

Hopkins also highlighted that the Brookville High School group, Shades of Blue, a singing ensemble group, was traveling to Nordonia, Feb. 14-15 for the Nordonia ACAFEST, an A Capella competition.

“Shades of Blue is a talented group of kids,” said Hopkins. “We are looking forward to hearing about their experience at the event.”

In talking about the folks receiving approval for supplemental contracts with the district for 2020-21, Hopkins pointed out one hire. Matt Shaltry was approved for a certified contract to serve as the new Brookville boys’ soccer coach. He replaces longtime coach Tony Harris.

Hopkins did highlight portions of a report given by Lynn Sayre-Nickell at the Feb. 10 school board meeting.

Sayre-Nickel reported that despite the recent rash of flu illness going around the Miami Valley, whereby several districts felt the need to close school for whole days, Brookville has not.

Sayre-Nickell reported that attendance at Brookville Intermediate School for the month of January has been at 93.1 percent and 92.9 percent at Brookville High School.

Hopkins also stated that the district’s insurance carrier approached district officials and felt that the roofs over several buildings received enough damage from the 2019 tornado that they need repairing.

Those roofs include over the high school/intermediate school building, the roof over the as well as that over the intermediate school gymnasium. Hopkins said those repairs are being done at no cost to the district and will be done in the summer of 2020.

Another school project, building a new locker room for the Brookville High School football team at the old Westbrook School will be done by the Westerheide Construction Company of Sidney.

That $315,500 project will see two former physical education locker rooms come together for one larger locker room as well as see a team film study room developed as well as storage space built for the athletic training staff.

Lockers will be added to the game night soccer locker rooms.

The next meeting of the Brookville Board of Education will take place on Monday, 16, at 6:30 p.m. in the board meeting room at the district’s administration building.

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.