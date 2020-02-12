Terrace promoted to fire chief

ENGLEWOOD — Anthony Terrace, a longtime member of the Englewood Fire Department, was recently promoted to chief to fill the vacancy when Elmer “Buddy” Bergman retired after serving as chief for 22 years.

Terrace has been with the fire department for 16 years serving as a firefighter / EMT and eventually lieutenant while also serving as a battalion chief for the city of Lebanon Fire Department for three years. He also previously served with the state fire marshal’s office.

Terrace plans to make fire department personnel more visible in the community.

“I would like to increase fire safety education in the schools as well as through opportunities with the American Red Cross and things of that nature to start making sure our residential community is safe,” Terrace said.

He plans to have a fire department open house in October on a rotating basis with neighboring communities to make sure local open house events don’t conflict with each other.

“I want to get our great staff more interaction with the community,” he noted. “We need that community engagement because we don’t interact with a large part of the community. Most of the time our interactions are on an emergency basis, so we want to develop that relationship and not feel as distant. We want to make Englewood a safer place and that is the direction we want to go. The men and women that serve with me are ready to continue our path to making this a word class fire department in order to serve the community the best that we can.”

A graduate of Northmont High School, Terrace received his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati and his Master’s from the University of Pittsburgh.

“Anthony is very experienced and very knowledgeable and is popular with the troops,” said City Manager Eric Smith. “We were pleased that Anthony was available. We prefer to promote from within the staff whenever possible.”

Terrace stated that he appreciates the support he has received from Smith and city council and that he looks forward to continuing to serve the city that he grew up in.

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email at Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

