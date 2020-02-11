MVCTC announces students of the month

ENGLEWOOD – The Miami Valley Career Technology Center Health and Consumer Science department has recognized its students of the month for January 2020. They are Hallie Pickens, a Pre-Nursing student from Brookville, and Olivia Caixba, a Dental Assisting student from Mississinawa Valley.

Pickens, a junior student from Brookville, is in the Pre-Nursing program.

“Hallie demonstrates a consistent positive attitude and high integrity,” Mrs. Powers, MVCTC Pre-Nursing instructor, said. “Hallie’s smile is infectious and she is a positive influence on her lab-mates.”

Caixba, a junior student from Mississinawa Valley, is in the Early Childhood Education program at MVCTC.

“Olivia is a genuine leader in the pre-school and helps her classmates whenever needed,” Mrs. Marchal, MVCTC Early Childhood Education instructor, said. “Olivia has stepped into the role of a true teacher effortlessly.”

MVCTC would like to thank Marion’s Pizza for their support and sponsorship of the Health and Consumer Sciences student of the month program.

Dedicated to providing premier educational choices and advanced employment preparation for youth, adults, and organizations, MVCTC has proudly served the Miami Valley since 1971.

MVCTC January Health and Consumer Sciences Student of the Month, Hallie Pickens, a Pre-Nursing student from Brookville.

Staff Report

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

