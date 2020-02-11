Local Cub Scouts hold Pinewood Derby

BROOKVILLE – On Jan. 25 Brookville Cub Scout Pack 47 held its Pinewood Derby Race.

“First the Pack would like to thank the Brookville Optimist Club for their continued support in officiating the race and voting on the categories,” said Corey Robinson from Brookville Cub ScoutPack 47. “This really helps the leaders be able to run other things and get to enjoy the activity with their own children.”

This year Pack 47 held the event at the Brookville Music and Event Center on Market Street. “We would like to send a special thanks to Evan McGregor who hosted the event,” Robinson said. “The large facility and the stage were perfect for our growing pack, Thank You.”

Robinson also sent a thank you to Brookville’s Mayor, Chuck Letner, who stopped by to thank our pack for all of the help provided last year after the Memorial Day tornado and to cast his own vote for the car’s themed categories.

The top three finishers were Brandon Klingshirn – first, Samuel Seitz – second and Calen Robinson – third.

Myles Miller won the Best in Show category and, Miller along with the three place finishers, will advance to the Sunwatch District race on Sunday, Feb. 2.

The other winners included, Urijah Lally – fastest AOL den, Oliver Hart – fastest Webelos den, Kenley Clark – fastest Bear den, Benjamin Seitz – fastest Wolf den, Kalei Robinson – fastest Tiger den, Isaac Mayrer – fastest Lion den, Kendra Sheard – fastest outlaw.

Kalei Robinson won most creative, Bentley Renner won best paint job, Seitz won most patriotic, Klingshirn won best Blue Devil, Isaac Mayrer won best new scout, and Craig Mayrer won best outlaw.

Brookville Cub Scout Pack 47 held its annual Pinewood Derby this past Saturday at the Brookville Music and Events Center. Shown above (from left) are the three place finiehers and Best in Show winner, Samuel Seitz (second), Brandon Klingshirn (first), Calen Robinson (third) and Myles Miller (Best in show). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_pinewood-derby-1.jpg Brookville Cub Scout Pack 47 held its annual Pinewood Derby this past Saturday at the Brookville Music and Events Center. Shown above (from left) are the three place finiehers and Best in Show winner, Samuel Seitz (second), Brandon Klingshirn (first), Calen Robinson (third) and Myles Miller (Best in show). Contributed