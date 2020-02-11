New police captain sworn-in

BROOKVILLE – Jason Jacobs was officially sworn-in as a captain with the Brookville Police Department at the Feb. 4 Brookville Council Meeting.

He was sworn-in by Judge James D. Piergies, Presiding and Administrative Judge for the Western Division of the county Municipal Court.

Capt. Jacobs replaces Cherise Isaacs who previously held the position.

Jacobs joined the Brookville department in September of 2016 as a part-time patrol officer and moved into as full-time role in January of 2017.

“I’m excited for the new opportunity,” Capt. Jacobs said. “Eventually I’d like to move up through the ranks.”

Before his duties in Brookville, Jacobs was with the city of Union and village of North Hampton (Clark County) police departments. In his post with North Hampton Jacobs served as both a corporal and sergeant.

“I want to continue to bridge the gap between the police department and the community,” Jacobs said about his desire for community-oriented policing, something that Brookville Chief of Police Doug Jerome supports.

“Jason (Jacobs) knows my high level of expectations,” Jerome said. “That we are bound by quality practices and that strong community policing is important.

“He is very active in community policing, very active in drug enforcement and he can help with investigations,” added Jerome.

“Jason is respected by his peers and has been recognized with accolades from other departments.”

Jacobs knows that his new supervisory role carries different expectations and duties than that of a patrol officer.

“This is definitely a different role from that of an officer,” Jacobs said. “My responsibilities have changed.

“I’m not just responsible for myself,” he added. “I am responsible for the other officers as well.”

Jacobs grew up in the Englewood area and he and his wife Kristen have two sons, Logan and Colton.

As a note to how he has performed his duties of a patrol officer, Jacobs was named by the Brookville Police Department as its Officer-of-the-Year for 2019. He was presented that award at the Feb. 4 council meeting as well.

Jacobs went through a thorough review process before being named Captain, which included reviews by Chief Jerome and police Major Tom Simon as well as reviews by Brookville City Manager Sonja Keaton and Law Director Rod Stephan.

In addition to the support for his promotion from the rank and file of the Brookville department, Chief Jerome said Jacobs has the support for his new role by the members of Brookville City Council.

By Kevin O'Boyle

Reach this writer at koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com, or call 833-2545.

