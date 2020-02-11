Valentine’s themed lecture at Wild Hearts

LEWISBURG – Birds do it. Bees do it.

Find out how animals in the zoo and in the wild do it at the Wild Hearts African Farm’s special Valentine’s themed lecture, “Sex at the Zoo” on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 5:30 until 9:30 p.m.

Open to both singles and sweethearts 21 and older, this memorable fundraiser for the non-profit takes informal science learning to a new level through a candid, intimate and entertaining look at how the animal kingdom reproduces.

Wild Hearts is urging couples to ditch the typical date night and do something really wild by discovering the amusing secrets, scandals and shockingly true facts about animal courtship.

Hosted by cheetah conservationist Brian Badger and Wild Hearts African Farm founder Amanda Badger, the evening includes stories of passionate – sometimes tawdry – encounters. It will be a funny, informative presentation on animal mating, dating and reproductive habits.

Bring a special someone, grab a glass of wine, and learn all about this topic.

General Admission for singles is $49 and $89 for couples, and will include light refreshments and a cash wine bar.

Brian Badger has given these talks to zoos in the past, and audiences love to eat up the titillating tales. The event is being held at Gatherings on the Green Event Center in Lewisburg, just a half mile from Wild Hearts African Farm.

For folks who really want to walk on the wild side, Wild Hearts African Farm is offering tickets for a 5:30 p.m. VIP Cheetah “Mix and Mingle” prior to the lecture featuring a special cheetah ambassador from the Columbus Zoo’s Outreach Program.

The cheetah and its caregivers will arrive at the event venue the night of the program for the VIP guests to see a cheetah up-close, learn about cheetah conservation happening in Africa and to also have a special photo opportunity. The cheetah will return back to Columbus Zoo in time for lights out.

Cheetahs are unique in that they are “diurnal” or daytime cats.

You can also chat with Brian Badger about his recent trip to Africa to save orphaned cheetahs in the wild. This hour-long mixer leading up to the talk will include an open wine bar and finger foods. VIP couples tickets are $199 and limited tickets remain.

The event will also feature a drawing for unique local goods and animal related gifts, conservation shirts, tribal crafts and jewelry sales, as well as a live wildlife art painting demonstration by local artist Maggie Reckers.

All proceeds benefit Wild Hearts African Farm and wildlife conservation.

Wild Hearts African Farm’s mission is to make a positive impact on wildlife conservation both locally and globally through unique educational experiences while providing a fun and recreational resource for our community.

Wild Hearts is located at 8079 Salem Road, Lewisburg, and is the first Humane Certified facility in Ohio.

https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_wild-hearts-1.jpg

Staff Report

Contact Amanda Badger 937-416-5520, or email her at amanda@wildheartsafricanfarm.org. For tickets and more information, visit https://wildheartsafricanfarm.org/valentine

Contact Amanda Badger 937-416-5520, or email her at amanda@wildheartsafricanfarm.org. For tickets and more information, visit https://wildheartsafricanfarm.org/valentine