Zimmerlin named Clayton city manager

CLAYTON — City council Thursday night passed a resolution approving the employment of Amanda Zimmerlin as city manager.

She will become city manager effective March 9. Zimmerlin will replace Rick Rose, who has been city manager since 2014 and earned $126,000 per year.

From January 2004 until January 2014 Rose served as Clayton’s director of public safety. Rose retired from the Springfield Police Department where he served as a captain prior to his employment with Clayton.

Rose announced that he would retiring in August, at which time the city began a national search for his replacement.

Zimmerlin, a resident of Brookville, is currently the assistant city manager in Springdale, located just north of Cincinnati off I-275 West. Prior to that she worked for the cities of Madeira and Xenia.

She becomes the third city manager of Clayton and the first female to serve in that capacity.

On her Facebook page, Zimmerlin posted, “I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve the city of Clayton as the next City Manager. It’s great to come home to Montgomery county!”

Under the terms of her contract with Clayton, the city manager’s base pay for calendar year 2020 is $124,000. Unless otherwise agree to, the base salary for subsequent years will be adjusted annually by the same percentage increase approved for other non-union full-time employees for that year.

