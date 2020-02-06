Reddy addresses Northmont Rotary

CLAYTON — Sham Reddy, president of the Dayton Realtors, spoke to the Northmont Rotary recently about real estate topics.

He reviewed how the market tumbled locally and has recovered as well as where the recovery is more complete than other locations.

Reddy explained upside down mortgages, the difference between appraised values and selling price, and the impact of property values on the local economy.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Ave., Clayton.

Shown with Sham Reddy (center) is Clayton Mayor (and Rotarian) Mike Stevens (left) and Rotary President Brad Rarick (right). https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Sham_Reddy-1.jpg Shown with Sham Reddy (center) is Clayton Mayor (and Rotarian) Mike Stevens (left) and Rotary President Brad Rarick (right). Photo by Michael Barrow, M.D.

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

