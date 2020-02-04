BCT starts 35th year

BROOKVILLE – The 2020 season will be the 35th for the Brookville Community Theatre, and the theatre’s board made the decision to stage plays that had previously graced its stage over the past 34 seasons this year.

And with one exception, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music,” the 2020 summer musical, which was requested by the theatre to be presented and due to the fact that playhouses like BCT only get to stage certain shows, like “The Sound of Music” during certain periods of time, all the 2020 pre4sentations meet the previously staged at BCT criteria.

The next show will be “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” by John Bishop, which opens Thursday, Feb. 13, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, with shows Thursdays through Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.

This show is direct by BCT veteran performed and director Debbi Robbins, who has been invo0lved in 23 shows at BCT and is directing her sixth one.

“The cast has developed their characters and the chemistry (amongst the cast) is unlike any other I have worked with,” she said.

It probably helps to have fellow BCT vet James Nelson in the cast. Nelson directed this show when Brookville High School staged this show several years ago.

“This show has a lot of technical challenges,” Robbins pointed out. “There are some scenes done as a ‘blackout.’

“There are also secret passageways and a couple of death scenes on stage,” Robbins added.

Robbins also said that within the cast there is a mix of veterans, not just to BCT but acting in general, and newcomers.

Robbins summed up the plot for the show by stating that the play is set in the 1940s in an East Coast town during a blizzard. The show is et in the library in the home of a wealthy theatre patron, where the homeowner tries to flush out a known killer in the theater world.

The cast thinks that they are at the patron’s home to get funding for a musical they would like to stage.

Citing the inexperience of her cast Robbins said that two members are at BCT for their first time ever, and four are acting at BCT for just the second time.

Robbins has once again involved her family in the show with husband Matt handling the lights and sound as well as set construction and he will make his “stage” debut lending his voice as a narrator during one scene.

Daughter Laura Robbins, who is no stranger to theater or BCT, is part of the stage crew.

The cast of “The Musical Comedy6 Murders of 1940” includes Jessica Booth as Helsa Wenzel, Kate Gaston as Elsa Von Grossenknueten, Brandon Brigeman as Michael Kelly, Jonathon Thomas as Patrick O’Reily, James Nelson as Ken De La Maize, Megan Ramey as Nikki Crandall, Stephen Kallenberg as Eddie McCuen, Lori Alejandro as Marjorie Baverstock, Alain Alejandro as Roger Hopewell and Sheryl Koontz as Bernice Roth.

The stage manager is BCT veteran Kathy DeVorak, Nelson doubles as production manager and James Booth and Tim Fitzharris join the younger Robbins on the stage crew.

For tickets to this show, or information about BCT in general go to www.brookvillecommunitytheatre.com.

The cast of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” which will be at the Brookville Community Theatre Feb. 13-23. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_BCT-play-1.jpg The cast of “The Musical Comedy Murders of 1940,” which will be at the Brookville Community Theatre Feb. 13-23. Contributed

By Kevin O’Boyle koboyle@aimmediamidwest.com

