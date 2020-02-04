Next blood drive at BrookHaven scheduled

DAYTON – Community United Methodist Church will sponsor the monthly Brookville community blood drive Wednesday, Feb. 12 from 12:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. in the BrookHaven Retirement Community Conference Center, located at 1 Country Lane, Brookville, to help boost the winter blood supply.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the “Donor Strong” long-sleeve T-shirt.

The “Donor Strong” T-shirt, available now through Feb. 29, is Community Blood Center’s thank-you gift to donors for helping support the regional blood supply against the challenges of winter weather and seasonal illness.

CBC must increase donations in 2020 to provide blood to more hospitals outside our traditional 15-county service area. CBC is also seeking more automated donations of platelets, plasma, and double red blood cells.

The monthly community blood drives at the Brookhaven Retirement Community include the opportunity to donate platelets and plasma, which are critical for the treatment of cancer, trauma, transplant, and burn patients.

Donors with blood types A, AB, or B positive are ideal.

Automated double red blood cell donations are encouraged for type O donors. Safely donating two units of red cells helps increase the supply commonly used in surgery and the emergency treatment of trauma patients.

Find out more at www.GivingBlood.org or talk to an apheresis specialist at 937-461-3220.

Connect with Community Blood Center for the latest information and services at www.GivingBlood.org. Get fast and complete answers on how to make your first donation, organize a blood drive, or bring our education program to your school. Get all the updates in the CBC/CTS newsroom, find quick links to our social media pages, or schedule your next appointment to donate by connecting to www.DonorTime.com.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch and blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1(800)388-GIVE. Make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com.

Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services is an independent, not-for-profit organization. Community Blood Center provides blood products to 23 hospitals and health centers within a 15-county service area in the Miami (Ohio) and Whitewater (Indiana) Valleys.

The long sleeve “Dayton Strong” T-shirt blood donors will receive as a thank you gift from the Community Blood Center. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_blood-donor-1.jpg The long sleeve “Dayton Strong” T-shirt blood donors will receive as a thank you gift from the Community Blood Center. Contributed

Staff Report

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org. Make an appointment to donate blood online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

For more information about Community Blood Center/Community Tissue Services®, visit www.givingblood.org. Make an appointment to donate blood online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.