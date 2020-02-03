Englewood approves new Wright Patt branch

ENGLEWOOD — City council approved the first reading of an ordinance to approve zoning for a new Wright Patt Credit Union at 950 Union Boulevard just south of Rite Aid.

Council approved a modification to an existing Special Planned Unit Development to clear the way for a 4,155 square foot building to house the credit union, which will include drive-thru teller windows and an ATM machine.

The existing lot consists of approximately two acres on the east side of Union Boulevard 285 feet of W. Wenger Road.

The original S-PUD zoning was originally rezoned in 1994 when the Rite Aid building was constructed. At that time there was no specific plan for the two acres to the south.

“The proposed plan has been reviewed by the planning commission, and upon completion of their review, the commission has made a unanimous recommendation for conditional approval of the requested rezoning application,” said William Singer, director of community development.

Final landscaping, screening and building elevation plans will be approved by staff prior to issuance of building permits. Parking includes 38 spaces. The site development plans are reviewed and approved by the city’s consulting civil and traffic engineers.

The proposed use of the land has been deemed an acceptable use, as it conforms to the city’s zoning code and land use plan that indicates this area should be used for commercial development.

The surrounding zoning is S-PUD on all sides, except to the west, across Union Boulevard, where the houses are zoned R-1, single family residential. Rite Aid borders the lot to the north, multifamily to the east and south, and commercial (Huntington Bank) or residential to the west.

According to Singer, the surrounding residential areas will have limited impact from the development as the orientation of the building is designed so that vehicles using the drive-thru will have headlights facing Rite Aid to the north. The credit union hours are from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. weekdays and until 1 p.m. on Saturday and closed on Sunday. Other nearby businesses are open until 10 p.m. or later.

The new Wright Patt Credit Union branch slated for development at 950 Union Blvd. will look similar to the one pictured above, which is located at 3239 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/02/web1_Wright_Patt-1.jpg The new Wright Patt Credit Union branch slated for development at 950 Union Blvd. will look similar to the one pictured above, which is located at 3239 W. Siebenthaler Ave. in Dayton. Contributed photo

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari

Reach Ron Nunnari at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @RonNunnari