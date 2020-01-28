New Trustees have meeting

PERRY TOWNSHIP – Bringing a few fresh ideas to the Perry Township Board of Trustees, two new trustees elected on the November 2019 ballot, attended their first meeting of 2020 on Jan. 14.

Jason Hartshorn and Mindi Wynne joined veteran trustee Melissa Mears, who was named president during a meeting held at the end of December,

Hartshorn revealed the township will soon have a new Web site to communicate with the community.

“The police department, whoever set up the Web site years ago, purchased several domain names and several add-ons that could be used. There is a small fee – I don’t know what it is offhand — but the township can have their own Web site and their own email address for an additional fee.

“It’s a lot cheaper than trying to go with a new packet they offer,” said Hartshorn.

Wynne has taken on a project involving an issue at the intersection of Johnsville-Brookville Road and Old Dayton Road.

“People have had quite a few concerns,” said Wynne. “Nothing has been done since Dec. 10. I was actually at an OVI meeting today where I spotted people from ODOT, the (Montgomery) county Sheriff’s office and Triple A.

“They are now backing my project, so I have a little more leverage to work with,” she added. “We are going to re-open to have some type of changes.

“I’m working on another project. I’m trying to compose a directory of businesses for anybody who has a farm market, anybody that is a plumber, anybody that has Mary Kay or anything like that — any small entrepreneur. It can be any farmer, anybody who sells eggs — get with me. I’d like to let everyone know who does what so we can all work together with each other,” she said.

“After the tornado, a lot of people stepped up and said, ‘Hey, I’ve got this if you need it.’ I didn’t even know this existed,” Wynne said.

She encourages anyone interested in stepping up to help to do so.

Mears welcomed Hartshorn and Wynne to the board of trustees, then went on to explain how the trustees’ meetings are conducted, especially for visitors.

“Make sure you please sign in and put an ‘x’ by your name if you want to speak,” she said.

Zoning administrator and office assistant Kate Christian said the Board of Zoning Appeals has mentioned wanting a second alternate on their board.

“Interested candidates are Dale Seim, Derrick Shell and Charles Freshour,” said Christian.

She also announced that the first quarter trash bills were mailed out on Dec. 30, 2019 and that the due date to avoid a late fee is Feb. 1.

In his report to the trustees, Police Chief Tim Littleton said he has hired a new, part-time police office named Stephen Payne and there is one applicant in the hiring phase whose final interview was Jan. 18.

“Our Easter Egg Hunt will be on Saturday, April 11. It’s the 25th anniversary of the hunt. We’re looking to outdo ourselves this year,” Littleton said.

He also reported he is updating and adding security cameras and alarms to update the property room.

Finance Officer Rhonda Behnken reported that official notifications for special meetings will follow procedures beginning with having the date and time confirmed with both parties, a posting on the township building door and notification to the local newspaper, as per the passing of Resolution 20.

Behnken also provided a list of 14 public records requests made between Dec. 30 and Jan. 19. This information also must be forwarded to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s office and to Montgomery County Development Services.

She thanked Michael London, a Perry Township BZA member who donates his $80 paychecks back to the township.

Additionally, Behnken informed the trustees she had attended the Clay Township Trustees meeting on Jan. 6 and the German Township meeting on Jan. 13.

The next meeting of Perry Township Trustees will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Perry Township Administration Building at 3045 Johnsville Brookville Road, Brookville.

By Marilyn McConahay Contributing Writer

Reach this writer by calling 937-620-4044, or by e-mail at merlinmomcat@yahoo.com.

