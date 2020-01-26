Rotary learns about human trafficking

CLAYTON — The Northmont Rotary heard from René Chase of Oasis House about the reality of human trafficking.

Chase coordinates the ‘Street Outreach Program,’ trains the volunteers for that program, and actively is a member of the teams.

Trained Outreach Teams go out into the streets and develop relationships with women at risk by sharing information about Oasis House.

Through their outreach and programming efforts, Oasis House connects with women that have survived trauma, violence, sexual exploitation, and substance abuse.

Oasis House is located in Dayton and operates two residential safe houses with a total capacity of serving 11 women.

These houses provide women with a safe place to call home while they receive medical and mental health care to recover from their individual trauma, spiritual support, and life skills classes.

The program houses the women for up to two years, helping them eventually transition into independent living.

The Northmont Rotary Club meets at noon each Tuesday at Meadowbrook at Clayton, 6001 Salem Pike, Clayton.

Pictured with René Chase (center) is Rotary President Brad Rarick (left), and Rotarian speaker sponsor Josh Haynes. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Rotary-3.jpg Pictured with René Chase (center) is Rotary President Brad Rarick (left), and Rotarian speaker sponsor Josh Haynes. Photo by Dr. Michael Barrow

Staff Report

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.

Reach the Northmont Rotary Club at (937) 540-0012.