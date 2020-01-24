Reports from Northmont area police agencies

The following information has been provided by Northmont area police departments. The information listed in this column is considered public record and is available to anyone seeking information concerning what is provided below.

For purposes of this column, the term “arrested” or “charged” does not necessarily mean the person was taken into physical custody. It could also indicate that a summons was issued to the subject in lieu of physical custody.

All the people listed as “arrested” or “charged” are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Dec. 6, Union, Report 19-097277: A theft was reported in the 100 block of Worman Dr. No charges were filed.

Union Report 19-097320: Caitlyn M. Terrell, 23, of Union, was charged with possession of marijuana. She was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Dec. 7, Union, Report 19-097470: Heather N. Sedlak, 31, of Union, was charged with driving while under the influence and marked lanes of travel. She was transported to the county jail.

Sunday, Dec. 8, Union, Report 19-097967: A 16-year-old male was charged with domestic violence and transported to the Montgomery County Juvenile Detention Center.

Union Report 19-097968: Garnet J. Cairl, 79, was charged with theft at Union Depot. Charges were forwarded to Vandalia Municipal Court.

Tuesday, Dec. 10, Union, Report 19-098538: An unknown subject drove through a yard on Old Springfield Road. The victim stated it has happened numerous times and is becoming expensive to repair the damage.

Thursday, Dec. 12, Union, Report 19-099140: The theft of money from a residence was reported on Mill Ridge Circle.

Friday, Dec. 13, Union, Report 19-099487: Charles M.K. Fallen, 34, of Clayton 45415, was charged with theft. He was issued a court summons.

Union Report 19-099589: Dustin E. Lafeir, 20, of Union, was charged with possession of drugs. He was issued a court summons.

Saturday, Dec. 14, Union, Report 19-099662: Police responded to a single car accident on E. Martindale Road at the Stillwater River. Kristen M. McNabb, 51, of Dayton 45414, was charged with driving while under the influence and failure to control. She was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital for treatment and issued a court summons.

Union Report 19-099746: Gavin J. Erisman, 19, was charged with driving while under the influence and possession of marijuana. He was transported to the county jail.

Union Report 19-099815: Thomas A. Landsiedel, 52, of New Carlisle, was arrested by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office on a Union warrant. He was released to a Union officer and transported to the county jail.

Union Report 19-099843: Bryan L. Monroe, 33, of Fairborn, was charged with solicitation permit required. He was issued a court summons.

Union Report 19-099924: Cheyenne M. Pridemore, 22, West Milton, was charged 9with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was issued a court summons.

Monday, Dec. 16, Union, Report 19-100449: Vincent T. Quinn, 28, of Akron, was arrested on a warrant issued by Fairborn Police. He was taken into custody and released to a Fairborn officer.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, Clayton, Report 19-001766: Identity fraud was reported on Robert Ulrich Avenue. An unknown subject took out a loan using the victim’s information and collection agency was attempting to collect the debt.

Wednesday, Dec. 18, Union, Report 19-100915: Deserai N. Raleigh, 30, of Union, was charged with making false alarms and inducing panic for placing a 9-1-1 call claiming she was being held hostage at the Miamisburg Red Roof Inn. She was found in Union at an apartment. She was transported to the county jail.

Union, Report 19-100990: Carmen Taxmonroy, 27, of Dayton 45404 was charged with speeding and no operator’s license. She was transported to the county jail.

Thursday, Dec. 19, Clayton, Report 19-001768: During a traffic stop James S. Hale, 35, of New Paris was arrested on an active warrant, possession of drugs and driving under license forfeiture suspension. The passenger, Amber Tipton, 39, of Richmond, Ind., was charged with possession of drugs. DNA was collected from both subjects. Hale and Tipton were both transported to the county jail.

Friday, Dec. 20, Clayton, Report 19-001772: Rita F. Wall, 56, of Miamisburg, was taken into custody on an active warrant. She complained of having chest pains and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital North.

Saturday, Dec. 21, Clayton, Report 19-001773: Latasha M. Patty, 27, of Centerville, was arrested on a warrant issued by Montgomery County and transported to the county jail.

Saturday, Dec. 21, Union, Report 19-101970: Telecommunications fraud was reported on Lang Court.

Sunday, Dec. 22, Clayton, Report 19-001776: An officer had to shoot a deer that was struck by a vehicle on Diamond Mill Road. Another motorist took possession of the deer and loaded it into the bed of his pickup.

Clayton Report 19-001778: A counterfeit $100 bill was seized at Casey’s General Store.

Sunday, Dec. 22, Union, Report 19-102207: Police responded to the 100 block of N. Main St. on the report of a vehicle crashed into a building. Jamar A. Nathan, 28, was charged with driving while under the influence. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and issued a court summons.

Union Report 19-102410: Steven M. Williams, 60, of West Milton, was charged with driving while under the influence, failure to signal, driving under the influence over the legal limit, and marked lanes of travel. He registered at .149 percent on a breath intoxilyzer test. He was issued a court summons and released to a relative.

Monday, Dec. 23, Clayton, Report 19-001784: A male subject placed his cell phone on the ATM at United Dairy Farmers and forgot to pick it up before he left. When he returned the cell phone was gone. Video surveillance footage revealed a white male subject picked up the phone and left the store.

Clayton, Report 19-001787: A16-year-old female was charged with receiving stolen property after stealing pills from her mother. She was transported to the juvenile detention center.

Thursday, Dec. 26, Clayton, Report 19-001792: While performing a permit holder check at RSVP Ultra Lounge a liquor law violation was discovered. Officers also detected a strong odor of burnt marijuana inside the business. Charges are pending.

Clayton Report 19-001793: Annisha N. Dobbins, 48, of Dayton 45417, was arrested on a warrant out of Moraine and was also charged with no driver’s license and driving an unsafe vehicle. She was transported to the county jail.

By Ron Nunnari

Ron Nunnari can be reached at 684-9124, via email Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com or on Twitter @NunnariRon

