MVCTC students qualify for state event

ENGLEWOOD –Miami Valley Career Technology Center Business Professionals of America students have learned the results of the BPA Region Three Contests, held on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. MVCTC BPA Chapter had 44 students advance to the BPA State Leadership Conference on March 12-13, 2020, in Columbus.

The BPA Competitions are the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs.

Competitive events enable students to:

• Demonstrate career-based competencies

• Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

• Expand leadership and human relations skills

• Demonstrate a competitive spirit

• Receive recognition

• Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. The competition includes both individual and team events.

The following students from MVCTC earned recognition at the 2019-2020 BPA Regional Contests.

Local students finishing in first place included Elizabeth Dillon, Business Ownership senior from Brookville in Fundamental Accounting and Tavon Goodwin, Business Ownership senior from Trotwood-Madison in Interview Skills.

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Business Ownership program allows students to study general business and management skills with a focus on entrepreneurship. Microsoft Office is used daily to prepare for MOS Certifications. Leadership and communication skills are mastered through project presentations.

BPA State Qualifiers from the Business Ownership Program at the Miami Valley Career Technology Center include (front row, from left) Yareth Rios (Vandalia-Butler), Ryelle Brooks (Huber Heights), Elizabeth Dillon (Brookville), Carson Brown (Milton-Union), Breana Bettison (Huber Heights) and Tavon Goodwin (Trotwood-Madison). In the back row (from left) are Jonathon North (Bethel), Zakiah Le'Flore (Carlisle), Jamar Shackelford (Huber Heights), Michael Hazelwood (Preble-Shawnee), Adam Woxman (Eaton).

For more information about MVCTC, please visit www.mvctc.com.

