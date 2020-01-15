Ponderosa building to be demolished

ENGLEWOOD — If all goes as planned the former Ponderosa Steak House building located in the Northmont Plaza lot in the 600 block of Taywood will be demolished within 120 days, according to Englewood officials.

The plans were discussed at Tuesday night’s city council meeting.

“The cost to repair the building to bring it up to speed is a lot higher than the building’s market value,” said Councilman Steve Henne, also a member of the property maintenance board.

Michael Kline, also a member of the property maintenance board, said the cost to bring the building up to code was $424,000.

Ponderosa closed in November 2015.

“We met last Thursday to discuss the Ponderosa building, which has been vacant for a number of years,” Kline noted. “The lawyer from the Ponderosa group proposed that they be given 120 days to tear the building down themselves.”

According to Kline the company received an agreement through court to receive some money from a business that inhabited the building that will help fund the demolition.

“We acquiesced to that request and they have been given 120 days to have an EPA assessment on the building and then proceed to tear it down,” Kline said. “Hopefully within another 120 days that building will be gone.”

The former steak house still has a page on Facebook. It includes a post announcing the restaurant’s last day of operation as Sunday, Nov. 15, 2015.

Local residents also have posts with photos on the Facebook page.

The former Ponderosa Steak House at 602 Taywood Road is scheduled to be demolished. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_Ponderosa_1-3.jpg The former Ponderosa Steak House at 602 Taywood Road is scheduled to be demolished. Photo by Ron Nunnari | Brookville Star

By Ron Nunnari Rnunnari@aimmediamidwest.com

