Student found shot in Englewood dies

ENGLEWOOD — An 18-year-old female who was a student at Miami Valley CTC was found shot and killed Monday morning, according to Englewood Police.

Kareena Broski, of Englewood, was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Union Road just after midnight. She was taken to Grandview Hospital where she later died.

Police believe that Broski knew the suspect and that she was shot somewhere else then transported to the apartment complex where she lived.

Plenty of evidence has been gathered and is being analyzed and police have several leads that they are following up on, according to Sgt. Mike Lang.

CTC says that Broski was a Northmont High School student who had been enrolled at CTC for the last year and a half. Grief counselors are at Miami Valley CTC to help students grieving with the loss.

Dr. Nick Weldy, superintendent of CTC, released a statement, saying: “The entire Miami Valley Career Technology Center family is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our students. The district has been in contact with administrators from Northmont City Schools and MVCTC is providing counselors to any student who is showing signs of emotional distress.”

Northmont City Schools released a statement as well on Facebook, saying in part, “We will be working closely with the CTC to address the needs of all of the students impacted by this incredible loss.”

Family members have established a GoFundMe online account to help cover expenses for a memorial service in honor of Broski.

Additional details will follow as they become available.

Englewood police said an 18-year-old female who was a student at Miami Valley CTC was found shot and killed Monday morning in the 700 block of Union Blvd. https://www.englewoodindependent.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/26/2020/01/web1_EnglewoodCruiser-5.jpg Englewood police said an 18-year-old female who was a student at Miami Valley CTC was found shot and killed Monday morning in the 700 block of Union Blvd. File photo